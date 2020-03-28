‘Tamron Hall’ To Return to Television With Coronavirus-Related Original Segments
After late-night talk shows one by one returned to TV with episodes taped at home, the lights are also starting to turn on for daytime talkers that had give dark over the coronavirus crisis.
Beginning Monday, March 30, freshman syndicated talk show Tamron Hall will return with new segments originating from her home. This new content, focused on the latest news surrounding COVID-19, will be followed by encore segments from previous episodes.
Like all other TV production, Tamron Hall shut down production two weeks ago amid escalating coronavirus pandemic. The Disney-produced and distributed program which has been renewed for a second season, recently changed showrunners, with Candi Carter taking over for Talia Parkinson-Jones.
