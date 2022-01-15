Tamron Hall Reflects on Her Career 'Journey' While Honoring Today 's 70th Anniversary: 'Grateful'

tamron Hall

Mike Coppola/Getty Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall is looking back on how far she's come in her broadcast journalism career.

On Instagram Friday, Hall celebrated her Today roots as the beloved series turned 70. Her tribute post included a throwback photo of herself alongside former colleagues Soledad O'Brien and Ann Curry.

"Happy 70th Anniversary @todayshow 🎉," wrote Hall, 51. "I'm proud to have been the first Black woman to cohost the weekday show and so grateful for the lifelong friendships I formed (hey @anncurry and @soledadobrien )."

"I'm appreciative of all the stops I made on my journey to the @tamronhallshow and so honored that the #tamfam is there for the ride! 🧡," she added.

During Friday's broadcast of Today, the long-running NBC program commemorated the 70th-anniversary milestone, with anchors Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly reflecting on the show's lasting legacy over the last seven decades.

"People have made The Today Show a part of their mornings and a part of their families for decades," said Guthrie, 50. "What do people need to know to start their today's? These are really important moments in our history and people remembered who shared that news with them."

The first episode of Today aired on Jan. 14, 1952. At the time, David Cunningham Garroway was the news show's leading anchor. He eventually worked alongside Barbara Walters, who he hired as a writer for the show.

Other notable anchors in the show's history include Katie Couric, Hugh Downs and Tom Brokaw, among many others.

Tamron Hall TODAY

Peter Kramer/NBC

Hall joined NBC News in 2007 and Today in 2014. She remained with the network for 10 years, working in roles that included co-hosting the third hour of Today, until 2017 when she left her gig.

Since 2019, Hall has served as the host and executive producer of the ABC talk show, Tamron Hall. The syndicated daytime series, which Hall also created, is currently in its third season.

"I tell people, think of this show as you are in your second mimosa [with] your real friends," she said during an On The Red Carpet appearance last September. "You don't have to feel beat down by the conversation, but you can be real."

Tamron Hall airs weekdays (check local listings).