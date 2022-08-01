Tamra Judge Celebrates Taylor Armstrong's Real Housewives Return: 'Double the Trouble Coming'

Tamra Judge is all for reuniting with her Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club costar Taylor Armstrong on the next season of Real Housewives of Orange County.

The Vena CBD owner, 54, reacted to the news that Armstrong was joining the franchise for its upcoming 17th season, sharing a photo of the two of them on social media from June's Ultimate Girls Trip premiere party in NYC.

"Not only am I returning to RHOC for season 17 but my girl Taylor Armstrong is joining me along for the ride," Judge wrote. "Double the trouble coming your way."

Armstrong responded to Judge's post, writing on Twitter, "Here we gooooo!!!!" alongside a sea of emoji.

RELATED: Taylor Armstrong Joins Real Housewives of Orange County, Becoming First Housewife to Move Franchises

Taylor Armstrong, Tamra Judge

Noam Galai/Peacock via Getty

PEOPLE broke the news earlier on Monday that Armstrong would be returning to the Real Housewives, this time making the jump from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to RHOC.

She makes history as the first Housewife ever to make the jump across franchises since it premiered back in 2006.

As viewers know, Armstrong was one of the founding members of RHOBH when it premiered in 2010. She remained on the show as a Housewife for the first three seasons and has appeared as a guest many times since.

RELATED: Watch Taylor Armstrong Inadvertently Recreate Her Infamous Cat Meme on RHUGT

Ahead of RHOBH's season 2 premiere, the reality star made headlines when she filed for divorce from her husband of 6 years, Russell, citing physical and verbal abuse. Russell died by suicide on Aug. 15, 2011, exactly a month after their split was announced.

Since then, Armstrong has become an outspoken advocate for survivors of domestic violence, speaking about the topic in engagements across the country. She married attorney John Bluhe, 64, in 2014 and moved to Orange County where they live with Kennedy, her 16-year-old daughter from her marriage to Russell.

Story continues

RELATED: Tamra Judge Confirms Return to Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 17

This past June, Armstrong returned to reality TV on Peacock's Ultimate Girls Trip, starring alongside Judge and a slew of other former Housewives.

The show has proven to be a lunching pad for Housewives to return to Bravo, starting with Judge, who confirmed her return to RHOC on July 20 after a two season absence.

"The judge is back and drama is in session," she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, taking an orange off the show's set.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Judge's RHOC encore comes a year after Heather Dubrow (who costarred on the show with Judge in seasons 7–11) rejoined to the series for season 16.

Returning favorites Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson rounded out the cast last season. Newest additions Dr. Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Bergener both recently confirmed their exits from the show after only one season.

Production on season 17 of RHOC began last month. No airdate has been announced yet.