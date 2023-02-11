Tampons offered in men’s toilets at Labour-run Welsh Parliament

Tampons are now on offer in the men’s lavatories at the Labour-controlled Welsh Parliament.

The Senedd has rolled out the period products in all its male bathrooms, in an apparent attempt to help transgender civil servants.

Pictures shared with The Telegraph show large stocks of the items alongside urinals.

But critics said it is the latest “virtue-signalling” waste of taxpayer cash in Wales under First Minister Mark Drakeford, who this week rolled out the devolved Government’s long-waited LGBT+ action plan, which pushes for controversial self-identified gender as in Scotland.

The tampons, introduced for all politicians and staff in Wales’s legislative centre in Cardiff, are accompanied by a sign that says: “These products are provided free of charge for all those that need them, following negotiation on your behalf by the Senedd Commission Trade Union Side.”

The Senedd, which has previously published reports on “people who menstruate”, is also home to gender-neutral lavatories, gender-neutral shower facilities and women’s toilets, all of which have tampons too.

Tom Giffard, Welsh Conservative member for South Wales West said: “It’s shocking that the Senedd can’t figure out the difference between a man and a woman – particularly at a time when they’re introducing gender quotas for elections.”

Helen Joyce, author and director of advocacy at Sex Matters, a campaign group defending biological sex in society, said it was “double virtue-signalling” by civil servants.

“Can you think of a bigger money-waster, seriously?” she said. “They will be getting messed around, not used, or men will take them home for their wives and daughters and why shouldn’t they?”

She added: “Period poverty is poverty, so it’s a virtue-signalling sort of programme done by the branded manufacturers,” she added.

“But, secondly, putting them in the men’s toilets is like the double virtue signal – virtue-signalling about period poverty and virtue-signalling that you know ‘some men have periods’.”

Story continues

A Senedd spokesman said it had “made period products available across our estate for anyone who needs them”.

In 2021, the Welsh Government published its period dignity strategic action plan, which claimed: “Menstruation is a specific experience of the female sex, however, not all people who are assigned female at birth, or who identify as women, menstruate.

“Conversely, there are people who identify as genders other than women, such as trans men, intersex and non-binary people who also menstruate.”

The same year, Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish Government also made tampons and sanitary towels available in its male lavatories, in case they are needed by transgender civil servants.

The Scottish Government said it was “providing sanitary bins and a varied selection of sanitary products” in men’s lavatories “in those premises where gender-neutral facilities do not exist”.

Mr Drakeford’s Welsh administration has revealed it would “seek the devolution of powers in relation to gender recognition” through formal talks with the UK Government as part of its new LGBT action plan, with an aim to make changing gender easier for trans people.

The plan will also trigger talks between Cardiff and Westminster to “implement a recognition of non-binary people on passports and driving licences”, which at present must be male or female and cannot be self-identified.

In response, the Wales-Women’s Rights Network said the Welsh Government was “tone deaf to events in Scotland” and that it was another government “prepared to trample over women’s rights”.

That came after Ms Sturgeon's gender self-ID law was blocked by the UK Government and then subject to public outcry amid the scandal of Isla Bryson, a trans prisoner who was sent to a female prison.