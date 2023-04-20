Need a tampon? CVS Health Branded Period Products have been reduced by 25% in core CVS Pharmacy locations

Shop for CVS branded period products and save 25% in-store right now.

Women's healthcare has been under fire lately, making it seem uncertain where to find the best products your body needs. Even if you find exactly what you're looking for, the price tags can be disheartening. This year, CVS has reduced the price on CVS Health period products by 25% in core CVS Pharmacy locations.

CVS now has CVS Health-branded period products available for 25% off in core CVS pharmacy locations. This includes tampons, menstrual pads, liners and cups to help improve access to period care for women throughout the country. This is on top of CVS paying the "tampon tax" on period products on behalf of the customer in Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia for customers with the goal of eliminating the tax nationwide.

For instance, you can find the CVS Health Unscented Extra Long Pantiliners currently listed online for 25% off, ringing up at $4.99. CVS Health says the liners promise a soft and comfortable feeling with an absorbent layer to it. CVS also offers weekly online deals on everything from tampons to pads so CVS ExtraCare Rewards members can save big from the comfort of their own home.

You can find whatever you need to make yourself feel comfortable and healthy all year round with help from CVS. Find what you're looking for and shop smart.

