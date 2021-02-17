Tampines stabbing: Court drops charges against deceased suspect

Singapore's State Courts seen on 21 April 2020. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — The deceased man suspected of fatally stabbing his wife in Tampines last week had his existing charges abated by the State Courts on Wednesday (17 February).

Ng Chee Kok, 45, was facing one charge each of unlawful stalking and breaching a personal protection order (PPO) taken out against him by his late wife, 42-year-old Ting Su Yin. Ng's case was last heard on 27 January.

He was found motionless at the foot of a Punggol Field HDB block on 10 February, hours after Ting was found with slash wounds at a void deck in Tampines. Both later died in hospital.

Ng is said to have breached the PPO between 6.30am and 7am on 15 April last year, when he allegedly harassed Ting by unlawfully stalking her from a block along Tampines Street 21 to a bus stop at Tampines Avenue 7.

His lawyer, Anil Singh Sandhu, applied for Ng's charges to be abated on Wednesday following Ng's death. The charges were abated by District Judge Teo Guan Kee.

Background

The police were alerted to the stabbing incident involving Ting at about 6.30am on 10 February.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Ting injured with slash wounds to her neck and lying motionless at the void deck of Block 206 Tampines Street 21.

Ng was found motionless at the block of his flat at Block 205 Punggol Field at about 9.10am the same day. Both Ng and Ting were conveyed while unconscious to separate hospitals, where they later died.

