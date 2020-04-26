Tampa mayor apologizes to Tom Brady, welcomes him and Rob Gronkowski to 'pARRGHty'

Tom Brady’s first weeks in his new NFL home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been rocky. First there was the news of his trademark filings. Then he was sighted, but not cited, working out a public downtown park during the coronavirus lockdown. And, of course, there’s the whole walking into the wrong house fiasco.

But now his pal Rob Gronkowski is in town and there’s dreams of the Bucs reaching a Super Bowl they’re also hosting. So Tampa mayor Jane Castor officially welcomed the duo to the city and apologized to Brady for “the miscommunication when you arrived.”

“Not my best first impression,” wrote Castor, who was elected in April 2019. “But given my law enforcement background, I couldn’t help but have someone investigate the sighting of a G.O.A.T. running wild in one of our beautiful city parks. No harm — no foul, and thanks for begin a good sport.”

Brady, 42, was spotted working out in the park by city staff who ordered the six-time Super Bowl champion to leave since the location was closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19. She mentioned it in a public briefing, which sparked confusion over if he was “cited” by police or “sighted.”

Castor thanked Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, for their donation to Feeding Tampa Bay and offered family outing ideas such as the aquarium and zoo. Plus parades “for just about every occasion.”

That includes Gasparilla — where Gronkowski will be a sight to see — though Castor warned against going too hard with the “pARRGHty” since the Super Bowl is the following weekend.

“We need to keep our eyes on the prize — a dent free Lombardi trophy!”

Gronkowksi was also given activity options for when the lockdown is fully lifted, though they focused on nightlife. The tight end, who came out of retirement to play with Brady, was reminded that “‘No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service’ is still in effect around here.”

Castor noted a “proper Tampa” welcome will have to wait given the timing. But her letter provides enough virtually for Bucs fans to be even more excited for their haul.

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady got a special welcome from the Tampa mayor. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

