Tampa mayor apologizes to Bucs QB Tom Brady for ejection from local park

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor issued a light-hearted apology to Tom Brady as she welcomed the superstar quarterback and Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady, who swapped the New England Patriots for the Buccaneers via NFL free agency, was ejected from a Tampa park amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier in the week

The six-time Super Bowl champion was spotted working out Monday and Castor tried to make amends in a letter to Brady and Gronkowski after the former Patriots teammates reunited in Tampa.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: Tom Brady jokes about accidental home invasion

"Dear Tom and Gronk, I want to personally welcome you both to Tampa! We are all very excited to have you here in our beautiful city," Castor wrote in a letter posted via social media.

"You will quickly find that Tampa has a lot to offer. For starters, you can leave your winter clothes behind, all you need here are shorts and sunscreen. A popular misconception is that there are no seasons here in the Sunshine State, however, you will find that we have endless summers, three or four cold days in winter, and of course allergy season.

"Tom, my apologies for the miscommunication when you arrived — not the best first impression. But given my law enforcement background, I couldn't help but have someone investigate the sighting of a G.O.A.T running wild in one of our beautiful city parks. No harm, no foul, and thanks for being a good sport."

Castor also took some time to talk football with Gronkowski.

"We are so glad to have you here. While most people retire and come to Florida, you came out of retirement to head our way. That shows the competitive mindset we are used to, while sticking to the AARP at the same time," she wrote. "Looking forward to growing use to the Gronk Spike!

"So let's get serious now, how can we help you win the Lombardi trophy in Super Bowl LV? It is our aim to be the first team to win a Super Bowl in our own backyard. We dream big and set the bar high around here, most important, we get things done."