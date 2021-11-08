Tampa Bay welcomes Carolina for Hurricanes-Lightning matchup

Carolina Hurricanes (9-1-0, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-3-2, fourth in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -128, Hurricanes +107; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Carolina Hurricanes.

Tampa Bay went 36-17-3 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 21-7-0 at home. The Lightning scored 180 total goals last season, 40 on power plays and three shorthanded.

Carolina went 36-12-8 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 16-9-3 on the road. Goalies for the Hurricanes compiled a .915 save percentage while allowing 2.2 goals on 28.1 shots per game last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Lightning: Boris Katchouk: day to day (undisclosed), Zach Bogosian: out (lower-body).

Hurricanes: Antti Raanta: day to day (upper body), Brett Pesce: out (undisclosed), Nino Niederreiter: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press