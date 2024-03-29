Tampa Bay takes on New York, looks to extend home win streak

New York Islanders (31-26-15, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (40-25-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning, on a three-game home winning streak, host the New York Islanders.

Tampa Bay is 40-25-7 overall and 22-9-4 in home games. The Lightning have allowed 236 goals while scoring 250 for a +14 scoring differential.

New York has a 31-26-15 record overall and a 15-16-5 record on the road. The Islanders have given up 237 goals while scoring 214 for a -23 scoring differential.

The teams play Saturday for the third time this season. The Lightning won 4-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has scored 42 goals with 82 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Mathew Barzal has scored 23 goals with 51 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-1-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Islanders: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Haydn Fleury: day to day (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev: out (lower body).

Islanders: Scott Mayfield: out for season (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press