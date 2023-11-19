Tampa Bay takes on Boston after Kucherov's 2-goal showing

Boston Bruins (13-1-2, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Boston Bruins after Nikita Kucherov scored two goals in the Lightning's 6-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers.

Tampa Bay has gone 8-6-4 overall with a 2-2-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning are 10th in the league serving 10.1 penalty minutes per game.

Boston has a 13-1-2 record overall and a 5-1-1 record in Atlantic Division games. The Bruins have gone 7-0-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Hagel has scored eight goals with eight assists for the Lightning. Kucherov has seven goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Brad Marchand has seven goals and 11 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has six goals and 13 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Bruins: 7-1-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Conor Sheary: out (upper-body), Anthony Cirelli: day to day (undisclosed), Andrei Vasilevskiy: out (back).

Bruins: Morgan Geekie: out (upper body), Milan Lucic: out (lower body), Matt Grzelcyk: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

