Rays owner doesn't think team can survive in Tampa Bay alone, doubles down on two-city idea

The Tampa Bay Rays announced a plan last week to begin exploring playing half of their games in Montreal, something that shocked much of the baseball world.

Rays owner Stu Sternberg, speaking about that idea for the first time on Tuesday, doubled down on his plan. He doesn’t believe the team can succeed in the Tampa Bay area alone longterm, even if the team were to successfully move from St. Petersburg into Tampa — a plan he reiterated was “highly unlikely.”

“I don’t see it happening in St. Petersburg, and I would be hard-pressed to see it happen in Tampa as well, just given what I know,” Sternberg said, via the Tampa Bay Times.

The idea behind of the two-city team would have the Rays starting out the year in the Tampa Bay area and move to Montreal for the second half of the year. While the idea is still in the “nascent stages,” it would require a new stadium to be built both in Montreal and in Tampa Bay.

Sternberg, however, made it clear that the introduction of the two-city idea wasn’t a way to begin moving the team out of Florida or a way to “gain leverage” to get a new stadium built in the Tampa Bay area.

“To be clear, this is not a staged exit,” Sternberg said, via the Times. “That thought has never entered my mind.”

Instead, Sternberg said it’s an issue of having to play “a lot of home games.” The Rays have ranked 29th or 30th in league attendance for nine consecutive seasons, and are constantly struggling to fill seats. A partial move to Montreal, Sternberg said, could make the team successful in both communities.

"We are focused on how the Rays can thrive here in Tampa Bay,” Sternberg said, via the Times. “This is about Tampa Bay keeping its hometown team and Montreal having one as well — a permanent arrangement, a generational commitment to both communities ... We think this can and will be extraordinary for the (Tampa Bay) region.”

Tampa Bay Rays owner Stuart Sternberg speaks at a press conference in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Tuesday about exploring the prospect of playing some future home games in Montreal. (AP)

St. Petersburg mayor willing to listen, will not help fund new stadium

The Rays are currently required to play all home games at Tropicana Field through the 2027 season, according to their current lease agreement. The plan to have a two-city team would violate that lease agreement, something that Sternberg would have to work out with the city of St. Petersburg. If they want to move, even partially, before 2028, Sternberg will need the city’s permission.

St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman said he’s willing to sit down with Sternberg and listen to his plans, but he will have no part in helping fund a new stadium in the city. It would have to be privately funded.

“If Mr. Sternberg wishes to formally explore this concept with me and his desire to privately and fully fund a new stadium in the City of St. Petersburg, I am willing to listen,” Kriseman said in a statement. “The City of St. Petersburg will not participate in the funding of a new stadium for a part-time team.

“We remain receptive to partnering with the Tampa Bay Rays to redevelop the Tropicana Field site and build a new stadium for a full-time team. St. Pete’s future has never been brighter and every business and baseball team in America should want to be a part of it.”

Sternberg’s comments on Tuesday also sparked an investigation by Kriseman’s office, which wanted to make sure that the team has not officially started discussions with Montreal about the dual-city concept. Kriseman’s legal team later “received assurances” from the Rays that any discussions of the plan so far were “limited to the time period after expiration of the use agreement,” according to Noah Pransky of FloridaPolitics.com.

Kriseman ended his statement saying that he and Sternberg currently don’t have a great relationship — something Sternberg would need to repair before any deal is reached.

“I believe progress moves at the speed of the trust,” Kriseman said in a statement. “If Mr. Sternberg is serious about this idea or any other, it will require the re-establishment of a good working relationship with my office.”

