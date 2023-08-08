Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan likely out for rest of season: 'Surgery is an option'

Tampa Bay Rays All-Star pitcher Shane McClanahan is likely to miss the rest of the season, manager Kevin Cash said on Tuesday.

The Rays placed McClanahan on the 15-day IL last Thursday because of forearm tightness. He flew to Los Angeles to see forearm specialists, and everything is on the table – including Tommy John Surgery – though Cash said a decision won't be made until a visit with Dr. Keith Meister in Texas on Monday.

“Surgery is certainly an option, but I don’t want to get too far ahead,” Cash said. “I think in fairness to (McClanahan) and to us, he’s going to be down for a little while.”

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan reacts during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 2.

McClanahan on IL for second time this summer

It isn't the first time this season that McClanahan has been sidelined with an injury. The Rays placed him on the 15-day IL in late June with a back injury. However, this time a quick return doesn't seem to be in the cards.

The most recent injury came during McClanahan's fourth start back against the New York Yankees last Wednesday. His forearm tightened up while warming up before the fourth inning.

"It's one of those things where outside of it just kind of got tight and kind of grabbed me a little bit," McClanahan said then.

EYE ON THE FUTURE: Here are the most popular MLB future bets in 2023

What this means for Tampa Bay

An extended injury to the 26-year-old lefty is a blow for the Rays.

McClanahan has been a key part of the Rays' success this season with an 11-2 record and 3.29 ERA – both among the best in the league. He started the season 8-0 with his first loss not coming until May 30. He was named AL Pitcher of the month in May and earned his second straight All-Star game appearance this season.

The Rays have starters Tyler Glasnow, Zach Eflin and Aaron Civale to rely on as they sit in second place of the AL East standings.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan likely to miss rest of season