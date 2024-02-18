Tampa Bay plays Ottawa in Atlantic Division action

Ottawa Senators (22-27-2, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (30-21-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Tampa Bay Lightning for a matchup within the Atlantic Division Monday.

Tampa Bay is 30-21-5 overall with a 6-6-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have a 16-7-2 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Ottawa has gone 22-27-2 overall with a 10-6-1 record in Atlantic Division play. The Senators have a 5-6-2 record in one-goal games.

Monday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Lightning won the last meeting 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has 36 goals and 58 assists for the Lightning. Brandon Hagel has scored seven goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

Claude Giroux has 18 goals and 29 assists for the Senators. Shane Pinto has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 4.4 penalties and 15.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Tanner Jeannot: day to day (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev: out (lower body).

Senators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

