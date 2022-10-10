Tampa Bay Lightning suspend Ian Cole while he's investigated over sexual abuse allegation

Mike Brehm, USA TODAY
·1 min read

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Sunday night that they are suspending defenseman Ian Cole while he's being investigated about allegations of sexual abuse.

The allegations were made on Twitter two days ago by a woman who said Cole had groomed her and pressured her to have sex while she was a minor in high school and he was early in his NHL career. She didn't say when or where the alleged incidents took place, but said the grooming lasted over a four-year period.

Cole denied the allegations in a statement released to the media through his ag

"The Tampa Bay Lightning is aware of the allegations against player Ian Cole and are cooperating fully with the NHL on an investigation," the Lightning said in a statement. "Our organization takes these allegations very seriously. While we continue to gather more details, we have decided to suspend Ian Cole pending the results of an investigation."

The Tampa Bay Lightning have suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation.
The Tampa Bay Lightning have suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation.

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get daily updates in your inbox

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told the Associated Press that the league had launched an investigation and that it had no knowledge of the allegations until they appeared on social media.

Cole said he would cooperate with the investigation and was looking forward to proving "the allegations are unfounded."

Cole, 33, had signed a one-year, $3 million contract in July with the Lightning, his seventh NHL team. He has played 12 NHL seasons and won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ian Cole suspended by Tampa Bay Lightning amid abuse investigation

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Canada interim board chair resigns amid sex scandal

    Hockey Canada has been under the national microscope for months, with its leadership targeted by titans of corporate Canada, citizens, and the prime minister. Now, Andrea Skinner, interim chair of Hockey Canada’s board of directors, has resigned four days after testifying at a hearing over the organization’s handling of sexual abuse allegations. David Akin reports.

  • Lightning suspend defenseman Ian Cole pending investigation

    The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details. “Our organization takes these allegations very seriously,” the team said in a statement.

  • Kim Jong Un vows to strengthen North Korea's nuclear operations following missile tests

    In the aftermath of more missile tests this week, Mr Kim said there is no need to have dialogue with North Korea's adversaries. An intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) sent over Japan on Tuesday was a newly-developed missile aimed at delivering stronger and clearer warning to North Korea's enemies, according to the KCNA state news agency.

  • New documents raise more questions about Ron DeSantis' migrant flights

    New documents raise more questions about Ron DeSantis' migrant flights

  • Pierre Gasly fuming after passing tractor on track in scary Japanese Grand Prix incident

    Pierre Gasly was fuming after passing tractor on track in scary Japanese Grand Prix incident.Source: F1

  • Steve Harvey’s Wife Marjorie Has 'Family Feud' Fans in a Frenzy With Sultry IG Clip

    'Family Feud' and 'Judge Steve Harvey' star Steve Harvey's wife Marjorie stepped out in a bold pink outfit while attending Paris Fashion Week. See the Instagram video of her look.

  • Trump believed the classified documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago were his 'get out of jail free card,' says Michael Cohen

    Speaking to Salon, Michael Cohen suggested that Donald Trump might threaten to turn over classified info to foreign adversaries to save himself from prosecution.

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Canadian Maggie Cogger-Orr to referee Rugby World Cup opener in New Zealand

    When South Africa and France kick off the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand on Saturday, a Canadian will blow the whistle to get the party started. Transplanted Canuck Maggie Cogger-Orr will referee the opening game at Eden Park in her adopted Auckland home. The 12-country competition was originally slated to start in September 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. "I think it's a really cool opportunity to sort of kick off a tournament that's been a long time coming, with COVID and a

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Lightning suspend defenceman Cole pending investigation

    The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenceman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details. “Our organization takes these allegations very seriously,” the team said in a statement. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press earlier Sunday