Tampa Bay Lightning suspend Ian Cole while he's investigated over sexual abuse allegation

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Sunday night that they are suspending defenseman Ian Cole while he's being investigated about allegations of sexual abuse.

The allegations were made on Twitter two days ago by a woman who said Cole had groomed her and pressured her to have sex while she was a minor in high school and he was early in his NHL career. She didn't say when or where the alleged incidents took place, but said the grooming lasted over a four-year period.

Cole denied the allegations in a statement released to the media through his ag

"The Tampa Bay Lightning is aware of the allegations against player Ian Cole and are cooperating fully with the NHL on an investigation," the Lightning said in a statement. "Our organization takes these allegations very seriously. While we continue to gather more details, we have decided to suspend Ian Cole pending the results of an investigation."

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told the Associated Press that the league had launched an investigation and that it had no knowledge of the allegations until they appeared on social media.

Cole said he would cooperate with the investigation and was looking forward to proving "the allegations are unfounded."

Cole, 33, had signed a one-year, $3 million contract in July with the Lightning, his seventh NHL team. He has played 12 NHL seasons and won two Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ian Cole suspended by Tampa Bay Lightning amid abuse investigation