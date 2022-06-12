  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tampa Bay Lightning reach third consecutive Stanley Cup Final with Game 6 win vs. New York Rangers

Mike Brehm, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Lightning
    Tampa Bay Lightning
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • New York Rangers
    New York Rangers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Steven Stamkos
    Steven Stamkos
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Victor Hedman
    Victor Hedman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Tampa Bay Lightning are heading to the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive season and the reward is starting on the road again against the Western Conference’s top regular-season team.

The two-time defending champions, who have lacked home-ice advantage in every round, will open at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET, ABC) after beating the New York Rangers 2-1 in Game 6 at Amalie Arena behind two goals by captain Steven Stamkos.

"We don’t care how it gets done, it just needs to get done," he told reporters after the game. "I’m very proud of this group. We’re going to the Finals again and have a chance to do something special.”

Stamkos opened the scoring in Saturday's goaltending battle when his wrist shot eluded a partially screened Igor Shesterkin at 10:43 of the second period.

Stamkos was in the penalty box when New York's Frank Vatrano tied the game on a power play at 13:07 of the third period.

But Stamkos scored 21 seconds later when the rebound of his shot went in off his leg. Shesterkin complained but the goal survived a review.

"It's not the individuals," Stamkos said. "It's great to score a couple goals in a huge game like this, but if I didn't score and we won, I'd be just as happy. ... We know that everyone in our room plays a huge part in our success."

Shesterkin, a finalist for the Vezina and Hart trophies, made 28 saves as he fell short in his bid to improve to 6-0 in elimination games this postseason.

"I thought Igor was outstanding," Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. "He gave us a chance to win every night and we got outchanced in a lot of the games, but he was outstanding. He was our best player all year long and did it again in this series."

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves and was aided by 17 blocked shots by defenders.

The fact that the Lightning were able to hold the Rangers to one goal in each of the last three games bodes well as they prepare to face the high-flying Avalanche.

“There’s no secret that they have some electric players,” Stamkos said. “To be honest, they’re probably a team that we thought we’d play the last couple years. … Now they’ve broken through and they have just an unbelievable mix of veteran presence, star power, grinders, the goalie. A huge challenge for us.”

The Lightning are trying to become the first team to win three consecutive Stanley Cups since the New York Islanders won four in a row from 1980-83.

Tampa Bay beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games, swept the No. 1 overall seed Florida Panthers and beat the Rangers in six after losing the first two games of the series, including 6-2 in Game 1 after a long layoff.

“As the series progressed, we got better and better, and I think maybe tonight might have been our best game overall,” forward Alex Killorn said.

Lightning's Victor Hedman temporarily leaves game

Victor Hedman was pulled out of the game in the second period when Alexis Lafrenière caught him in the head with a check. The defenseman, who is a Norris Trophy finalist for the fifth consecutive season, grabbed his head and broke his stick as he returned to the bench.

Hedman rubbed his jaw as he sat on the bench and had to go to the dressing room, presumably because of concussion protocol.

But he returned to action in the third period and played a regular shift.

Rangers' Kaapo Kakko a healthy scratch

Gallant had limited the use of the Kid Line during the team's loss in Game 5.

In Game 6, he sat out Kaapo Kakko and moved the other two members of the Kid Line to other lines. Lafrenière started alongside Mika Zibanejad and Vatrano and Filip Chytil was on a line with Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow, though the lines changed up later.

Kakko, the No. 2 overall pick in 2019, has five points in 19 playoff games. Forward Brayden Hunt made his third appearance of his postseason and first since the first round.

New York's Ryan Strome, who has been playing through an injury, left warmups briefly but dressed for the game. He didn't play in the third period.

Lightning center Brayden Point, who was injured in the first round, sat out again, though he is skating.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL playoffs: Lightning beat Rangers, head to Stanley Cup Final

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tampa Bay takes 3-2 lead into game 6 against New York

    New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division)Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDTFANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -184, Rangers +154; over/under is 5.5STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Lightning lead series 3-2BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the New York Rangers in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won the las

  • Blue Jays back Berríos with early homers, rout Tigers 10--1

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr., George Springer and Bo Bichette homered during a four-run second inning, José Berríos pitched eight strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Detroit Tigers 10-1 on Friday night. Springer reached base four times while scoring three runs and knocking in a pair. Gurriel and Bichette added run-scoring doubles and the Blue Jays had eight extra-base hits during the first six innings.

  • Stamkos scores twice, Lightning eliminate Rangers 2-1

    TAMPA, Fla (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning are headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year after beating the New York Rangers 2-1 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final on Saturday night. Stamkos put the Lightning ahead for good in the third period just 21 seconds after New York’s Frank Vatrano scored on the power play with the Lightning captain in the penalty box for holding. Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat assis

  • Lightning oust Rangers in Game 6, advance to Stanley Cup Final against Avalanche

    Steven Stamkos scored twice to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers in Game 6 to win the Eastern Conference final.

  • Former Kansas Jayhawks guard Devon Dotson stars in Roundball Classic victory

    Devon Dotson, Wayne Selden, Svi Mykhailiuk, Devonté Graham and Dedric Lawson were just some of the players who returned for KU’s annual charity alumni game

  • Kim Kardashian fans are all saying the same thing on throwback

    Kim Kardashian fans are all saying the same thing on her latest throwback: that she has exactly the same face as Chicago West.

  • Republicans aching for the 2024 presidential nomination shouldn't expect the January 6 hearings to be their saving grace to beat Trump, political insiders say

    Many Republicans are watching and waiting to see whether the former president will seek the White House again, expecting that he'll land the nomination if he wants it.

  • Lightning say it won't be easy to dispatch resilient Rangers

    The Tampa Bay Lightning know what type of effort it will take to finish off the New York Rangers. The two-time defending champions are one win away from a third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final, where they would continue their bid to become the first team in 40 years to win three consecutive NHL titles. The Rangers, down 3-2 to the Lightning in the Eastern Conference final, have been especially resilient this postseason.

  • N.S. firearms enthusiasts say Ottawa's proposed gun laws target the wrong people

    Firearms enthusiasts in Nova Scotia say the federal government's proposed new gun laws will do little to hamper crime, but will impact legal gun owners. Mike Kelly, president of the Metro Rifle and Pistol Club in Sydney, said he has been shooting handguns competitively since the early 1990s. "They're not as powerful as rifles, so they had an indoor facility, and it was easier to set up ranges for handguns," said Kelly, who also teaches at the local high school. He argued that the proposed law wo

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Lightning beat Rangers 3-1 to take 3-2 lead in Eastern Conference final series

    NEW YORK — Mikhail Sergachev scored his second goal of the game with 1:50 remaining to break a tie and lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday night for a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference final. Brandon Hagel added an empty-netter with 59 seconds to seal the two-time defending champion Lightning's third straight win, the first by a road team in this series. Andre Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots. Ryan Lindgren scored for New York, which had won eight str

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.