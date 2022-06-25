Tampa Bay Lightning keep three-peat hopes alive with Game 5 win vs. Colorado Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning's three-peat bid remains alive.

After a tough Game 4 loss in which a too many men on the ice call was missed, the two-time defending champion Lightning won 3-2 Friday night to prevent the Colorado Avalanche for clinching the Stanley Cup on home ice.

Instead, the series will switch back to Tampa's Amalie Arena on Sunday (8 p.m. ET, ABC), with the Avalanche still holding a 3-2 series lead.

The Lightning got a strong 36-save performance from goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, another clutch goal from Ondrej Palat, a rare goal from Jan Rutta and a rare power-play goal to edge Colorado. The Avalanche were even called for a too many men on the ice penalty late in the game.

Ondrej Palat (left) celebrates his go-ahead goal with Steven Stamkos.

The Avalanche had outscored the Lightning in the first period by a combined score of 6-1 in the first two games of the series. But the Lightning led 1-0 on Friday, thanks to Rutta's first goal of this year's playoffs on a slap shot that got through goalie Darcy Kuemper.

Colorado tied the game at 5:07 of the second period when Vasilevskiy couldn't handle Cale Makar's floating, deflected shot and the puck landed in the crease for a tap-in by Valeri Nichushkin. It was Nichushkin's fourth goal of the series and ninth of the playoffs.

Tampa Bay, which was stopped on its two first-period power plays, finally connected on a 4-on-3 power play at 8:10 of the second period.

The Lightning moved around the puck well, and Steven Stamkos faked a shot and passed back to Nikita Kucherov, who scored his eighth playoff goal and first of the series.

Makar tied the game at 2:31 of the third period with a fluky goal after Vasilevskiy made the original save, but the rebound went in off Erik Cernak's skate.

But Palat gave Tampa Bay the win at 13:38 with his 11th goal of the playoffs and seventh scored in the third period.

The Lightning overcame a 3-2 deficit in the first round to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs, and they rallied past the New York Rangers in the conference final after losing the first two games on the road.

