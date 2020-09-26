Marlins beat Yankees 4-3 in 10 innings, clinch playoff berth

NEW YORK — The Marlins clinched an improbable playoff berth in their coronavirus-decimated season, beating the New York Yankees 4-3 in 10 innings Friday night to seal a post-season trip.

Miami earned its first post-season trip since 2003 when it won the World Series as the Florida Marlins, capped by a Game 6 victory in the Bronx over Miami owner Derek Jeter and his New York teammates at the previous version of Yankee Stadium.

The Marlins had the worst record in the NL last year at 57-105, then was beset by a virus outbreak early this season that prevented it from playing for more than a week.

After Jesús Aguilar hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th, Marlins reliever Brandon Kintzler got major league batting leader DJ LeMahieu to ground into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded.

Miami players ran onto the field, formed a line and exchanged non socially-distant hugs.

Miami is second in the NL East at 30-28 and improved to 19-13 on the road, The Marlins will play 34 road games due to the schedule disruption caused by the coronavirus.

INDIANS 4, PIRATES 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — César Hernández ripped an RBI double into the right-field corner with two outs in the ninth inning as Cleveland rallied for its third walk-off win in four days, keeping the Indians’ hopes alive for winning the AL Central.

Tyler Naquin drew a leadoff walk off Chris Stratton (2-1) and pinch-hitter Jordan Luplow hit an RBI double high off the wall in left. Delino DeShields — who broke up Pittsburgh’s no-hit bid with a bunt single in the seventh — hit an RBI single one out later. After Francisco Lindor lined out, it was Hernández’s turn to be a hero, and after he delivered, he was chased around the infield by his celebrating teammates.

Mitch Keller didn’t allow a hit for the second straight start, but he walked eight and was relieved after five erratic innings and 98 pitches. He’s the first NL pitcher with back-to-back no-hit outings of at least five innings since Johnny Vander Meer threw consecutive no-hitters in 1938.

Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning off Indians starter Carlos Carrasco, but the Pirates couldn’t hold on and dropped to 2-16 against AL Central teams.

RAYS 6, PHILLIES 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Joey Wendle had a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning and AL East champion Tampa Bay rallied to hurt Philadelphia’s playoff hopes.

The Rays would clinch the top seed in the American League with an Oakland loss later Friday night; the A’s were hosting Seattle. Tampa Bay is looking to finish with the AL’s best record for the second time, after topping the league in 2010.

Bryce Harper had a triple and drove in two runs for Philadelphia,which fell two games behind second-place Miami in the NL East and also trailed in the wide-open wild-card race.

Yoshi Tsutsdugo had one-out single in the eighth before Adam Morgan (0-1) loaded the bases on consecutive walks to Hunter Renfroe and Brett Phillips.

Héctor Neris replaced Morgan and retired pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe on a pop fly. Wendle followed with a liner to right that gave Tampa Bay a 5-3 advantage.

Nick Anderson (2-1) worked a scoreless eighth and John Curtiss got the final three outs for his second save.

GIANTS 5, PADRES 4, 1st game

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead homer in the fourth, Mike Yastrzemski launched a two-run shot into McCovey Cove the same inning and San Francisco beat San Diego in the first game of a doubleheader for a key victory in a crowded NL playoff race.

The Padres clinched home-field advantage for the wild-card round next week with the Cardinals’ loss to Milwaukee in the first game of a doubleheader. San Diego secured the National League’s No. 4 seed headed to its first post-season in 14 years.

The Giants (29-28) bounced back. Wild card-leading Cincinnati began the day 29-28 and was playing a night game at Minnesota.

Tyler Anderson (4-3) allowed five hits over six solid innings, striking out four and overcoming four walks. T

Chris Paddack was done after 3 2/3 innings and three home runs among his eight hits surrendered.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, ROCKIES 0, 1st game

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen had a career-high 10 strikeouts over six scoreless innings, Christian Walker hit a two-run homer and Arizona beat Colorado in the first game of a doubleheader.

