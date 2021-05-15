Tampa Bay hosts New York, aims to build on Glasnow's solid outing

New York Mets (18-14, first in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (21-19, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Joey Lucchesi (1-2, 7.71 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0, 3.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Tyler Glasnow. Glasnow pitched eight innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts against New York.

The Rays are 9-12 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has slugged .367 this season. Mike Zunino leads the team with a mark of .551.

The Mets are 7-10 on the road. New York has hit 23 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Pete Alonso leads the team with five, averaging one every 22.4 at-bats.

The Rays won the last meeting 3-2. Pete Fairbanks recorded his first victory and Zunino went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Miguel Castro registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with eight home runs and has 21 RBIs.

Alonso leads the Mets with 12 extra base hits and is slugging .446.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .202 batting average, 2.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Mets: 7-3, .224 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Michael Wacha: (hamstring), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Chris Mazza: (right shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (left wrist), Ji-Man Choi: (knee), Francisco Mejia: (left intercostal).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Jacob deGrom: (right side), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

