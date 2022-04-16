Tampa Bay hosts Winnipeg after overtime win

Winnipeg Jets (35-29-11, sixth in the Central) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (45-21-8, third in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -251, Jets +203; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit Tampa Bay after the Lightning beat Anaheim 4-3 in overtime.

The Lightning have gone 23-7-6 in home games. Tampa Bay is sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Steven Stamkos with 32.

The Jets are 16-14-8 on the road. Winnipeg averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the team serving 102 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 8, Winnipeg won 7-4. Paul Stastny scored a team-high two goals for the Jets in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stamkos leads the Lightning with 82 points, scoring 32 goals and adding 50 assists. Nikita Kucherov has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 43 total assists and has 85 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Mark Scheifele: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

