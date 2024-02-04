Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett and Wife Jordanna Welcome Baby Girl 9 Months After Daughter's Death: 'We Love You So Much Already'

Jordanna shared a series of photos of the newborn, named Allanah, on Instagram on Saturday

Getty;Jordanna Barrett/Instagram Shaquil Barrett and wife Jordanna have welcomed a baby girl

Shaquil Barrett is celebrating the safe arrival of his baby girl.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker, 31, and wife Jordanna have welcomed a daughter, Jordanna revealed on Instagram on Saturday.

"We welcomed Our sweet Allanah 💕 2•3•24 we love you so much already babygirl! 💕," the proud mom wrote alongside a carousel of photos of the newborn.

Barrett shares three other children with Jordanna — sons Braylon, 10, and Shaquil Jr., 11, as well as daughter Aaliyah, 8. The couple also shares daughter Arrayah, who died in a drowning accident at the family's home last April, just weeks after her second birthday.

Jordanna Barrett/Instagram Shaquil and Jordanna Barrett's newborn daughter Allanah

In July, the couple shared their exciting baby news on Instagram.

"A few weeks after our sweet girls heaven day, Shaquil and I found out we were expecting," Jordanna began in the caption of the post that featured a photo of a positive pregnancy test alongside the text "Allanah Ray February 2024."

"I just know Arrayah had a special hand in picking this sweet girl to add to our family! 🌸🩷 we are so beyond blessed, so beyond grateful that God chose to give us another little girl!" she continued.

At the time of the pregnancy announcement, Barrett had recently returned to the field after an Achilles injury sidelined him. Despite his frustration over the injury, the linebacker told ESPN it was a blessing in disguise because it gave him more time with Arrayah before her tragic death.



"This is a daily battle. Tough battle," Barrett told the outlet on July 31 as he reflected on the loss of his child. "Today I felt it heavier today than I did the last couple days."

"Her smile — I just miss her so much. Her energy, just like putting her to bed every night, reading stories," he added. "She just brought so much brightness and wholeness and completeness to our lives."

