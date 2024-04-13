Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield and Wife Emily Welcome First Baby, a Girl: 'So Smitten'

The couple named their daughter Kova Jade Mayfield

Bryan Steffy/Getty Emily Wilkinson (Left) and Baker Mayfield (Right).

Baker Mayfield's family has grown!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 28, and his wife Emily have welcomed their first baby together, daughter Kova Jade Mayfield.

"Baby girl joined us Tuesday night just before 7:30pm," Emily wrote on her Instagram Stories on April 13. "She is truly everything we prayed for, and more."

"We're enjoying life as a family of 4 - Fergus is so gentle & curious," she continued, mentioning their pet dog. "Daddy is so smitten, and Mama wants to pause time forever & make these days last forever."

emily mayfield/Instagram Emily Mayfield's Instagram Stories post.

In another post on her Instagram Stories, Emily shared a photo of Baker holding their daughter as their dog looked on at the pair.

"My heart could explode at any minute, I swear, Bake was born to be a dad," the new mom wrote.

emily mayfield/Instagram Emily Mayfield's Instagram Stories post.

In December, the couple announced that they were expecting their first baby together on Instagram.

Posting pictures of a maternity shoot where they posed on the beach with their dog while holding a strip of ultrasound photos, the couple shared, "We’ve been hiding a little something……..🤫👀."

"But we are THRILLED to share that baby girl Mayfield will be joining our crazy crew in early April 2024!🩷🩷🩷," the caption concluded.

The couple tied the knot in July 2019. This past summer, Emily looked back at their relationship in an anniversary post on Instagram.

"Happy 4 year anniversary to my sweet husband. These last few years we have grown in so many ways, and I am SO proud of where we are in our marriage," she wrote.

"What a fun way to ring in #4! And thanks @terranearesort for the getaway we so badly needed! 💙 I love you @bakermayfield."

