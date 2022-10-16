Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) narrowly escaped their Week 5 matchup and now hit the road to face Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4).

The Steelers are coming off the heels of the worst loss in the Mike Tomlin era and will look to make a statement at home against one of the NFC's most formidable squads. Can the Steelers pull off the upset, or will Brady and Co. roll on the road? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Buccaneers vs. Steelers Week 6 game:

Buccaneers at Steelers odds, moneyline and over/under

NFL Week 6 odds, predictions and picks

Lorenzo Reyes: Buccaneers 28, Steelers 13

The Steelers are far too careless with the football, tied for 26th in the league in giveaways (9), with six of those coming in the last two games. Tampa’s defense is aggressive and diverse and coach Todd Bowles should have a formidable plan against a rookie passer. On the other side, without T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh’s defense just isn’t the same.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles watches from the sideline during the team's game against the Carolina Panthers in December, 2021. Todd Bowles will replace Bruce Arians as head coach.
Safid Deen: Buccaneers 30, Steelers 17

Tom Brady and the Bucs offense are finding their stride and should have no problem winning big in Pittsburgh. My score doesn’t reflect it but it could be back to back blowout losses for the Steelers.

Lance Pugmire: Buccaneers 30, Steelers 13

It must be hard for Pittsburgh fans to suffer through the rebuilding that so many other franchises have endured, but the neglect of the offensive and defensive lines on draft days past has come to bite the Black and Gold Brigade.

Jarrett Bell: Buccaneers 31, Steelers 20

Nate Davis: Buccaneers 29, Steelers 17

Tyler Dragon: Buccaneers 28, Steelers 10

