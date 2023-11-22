Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 game

It hasn't been a perfect first half of the NFL season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) or Indianapolis Colts (5-5), but they'll try to turn it around against each other in Week 12.

It was a tall task for Tampa Bay to go across the country and beat a rejuvenated 49ers team, and the Buccaneers struggled en route to another loss. The loss made it five losses in the last six games, but Tampa Bay is still within reach of the top spot in the NFC South.

Indianapolis got a break last week but is coming off consecutive wins against the Panthers and Patriots. That should give Shane Steichen hope that his team can continue to contend for a playoff spot, and can get back to over .500 for the first time since early October.

Colts vs. Buccaneers odds, moneyline, over/under

Spread: Colts (-2.5)

Moneyline: Colts (-135); Buccaneers (+115)

Over/under: 43.5

NFL Week 12 odds, predictions and picks

Lorenzo Reyes: Colts 21, Buccaneers 15

This is an interesting one because Tampa Bay is actually 5-0 against the spread in road games, though it has recently been by super thin margins. Indianapolis is coming off a bye, and as long as you can grab this at 2.5 or below, I’m comfortable with the Colts here.

Tyler Dragon: Colts 20, Buccaneers 17

A battle between two average football teams. However, both these franchises are still in the playoff hunt in their respective conferences. The Colts are coming off a Week 11 bye. The Bucs tend to beat other mediocre teams and they do have some matchup advantages on the outside with wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Safid Deen: Colts 24, Buccaneers 23

Baker Mayfield vs. Gardner Minshew should be a fun matchup. The Bucs have the talent on both sides of the ball to slow down the Colts. But this is Tampa Bay’s second straight road game, coming against a team fresh off a bye week. I’ll take the Colts at home.

Victoria Hernandez: Colts 23, Buccaneers 19

Neither team screams "winner" here, but the Colts are fresh off their bye and if Jonathan Taylor can find his stride, Indianapolis should have the advantage. Tampa Bay is too inconsistent to be able to put up a fight on the road.

Jordan Mendoza: Buccaneers 23, Colts 20

Tampa Bay is entering a favorable stretch of its schedule and will need to capitalize on it if the playoffs are in the future. The Colts are in the bottom half of the NFL in defense, so Baker Mayfield will need to have a standout performance in this one. If he can find his receivers, it'll be a good day in Tampa Bay.

