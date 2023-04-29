Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Round 1 (No. 19 overall) — Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh: When you think undersized Pitt interior D-linemen who live behind the line of scrimmage ... OK, let's not saddle Kancey with the Aaron Donald comparison. But let's celebrate the 6-1, 281-pounder who dropped a 4.67-second 40 at the combine after posting 14½ sacks and 27½ TFLs for the Panthers over the past two years combined. Now imagine adding the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year to the interior of a defense where DT Vita Vea sucks up blocks. Should be a scary combo, and one that could keep the Brady-less Bucs relevant in the NFC South. Draft tracker

Round 2 (48, from Lions through Packers) — Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State: A 6-5, 302-pounder – and easy to distinguish since he doesn't have his front teeth (personal choice following a basketball accident) – he could plug in as the replacement for Donovan Smith at left tackle or flip to the right side if the Bucs move Tristan Wirfs. Tough player who could really play anywhere along the front protecting new QB Baker Mayfield. Draft tracker

Round 3 (82) — YaYa Diaby, DE/LB, Louisville: A 6-3, 263-pounder with 4.5 speed who had nine sacks and 14 TFLs in 2022. Could fill an immediate need with OLB Shaq Barrett coming off a blown Achilles. Draft tracker

Round 5 (153) — SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh Draft tracker

Round 5 (171, compensatory; from Rams) — Payne Durham, TE, Purdue Draft tracker

Round 6 (181, from Colts) — Josh Hayes, CB, Kansas State Draft tracker

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' last five top draft picks:

2022 (No. 33 overall): Logan Hall, DT, Houston

2021 (No. 32 overall): Joe Tryon, LB, Washington

2020 (No. 13 overall): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

2019 (No. 5 overall): Devin White, LB, LSU

2018 (No. 12 overall): Vita Vea, DT, Washington

