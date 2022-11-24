Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) return from their bye week to face the Cleveland Browns (3-7) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Buccaneers have won their last two games and showed signs of a potential turnaround this season. They outscored opponents 37-29 during the span. Rookie running back Rachaad White also emerged with 105 rushing yards in Week 10.

The Browns are patiently awaiting the return of star quarterback Deshaun Watson. The talented signal-caller is eligible to play in Week 13. This is likely the last start for Browns backup Jacoby Brissett as he aims to pull off a home upset.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Buccaneers vs. Browns Week 12 game:

Buccaneers at Browns odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Buccaneers (-3.5)

Moneyline: Buccaneers (-180); Browns (+155)

Over/under: 42

Lorenzo Reyes: Buccaneers 23, Browns 14

This is a spot I love, with Tampa coming off the bye and the Browns reeling, having lost six of their last seven, straight up. In Week 10, the Bucs ran the ball effectively, though that came against a Seattle run defense that yields huge yardage on the ground. The good news for Tampa Bay? The Browns aren’t much better, ranking 23rd in the NFL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (29) is tackled during their game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Safid Deen: Buccaneers 27, Browns 20

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Cleveland where they’ll be met by a tough opponent in the Browns. Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper will keep Cleveland in it, but Tom Brady and the Bucs prevail on the road.

Lance Pugmire: Buccaneers 27, Browns 17

No one in the NFC South could go for the dagger when Tom Brady was down, and his team’s grasp on playoff position won’t slip against Cleveland.

Jarrett Bell: Buccaneers 24, Browns 21

Nate Davis: Buccaneers 27, Browns 22

Tyler Dragon: Buccaneers 26, Browns 17

