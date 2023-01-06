Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) locked up the NFC South last week while Desmond Ridder's Atlanta Falcons (6-10) have been eliminated from postseason contention.

Will either team play the lion's share of its starters with little on the line in this regular-season finale between a pair of divisional rivals? The game is expected to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Buccaneers vs. Falcons Week 18 game:

Buccaneers at Falcons odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Falcons (-3.5)

Moneyline: Falcons (-200); Buccaneers (+170)

Over/under: 40.5

More odds, injury info for Buccaneers vs. Falcons

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE: Eagles fail to clinch NFC's No. 1 seed, while Packers control fate

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: QBs remain predictive, whether starting or backing up

WEEK 17 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Steelers' Kenny Pickett grows up, and what was Ron Rivera thinking?

NFL Week 18 odds, predictions and picks

Chiefs vs. Raiders | Titans vs. Jaguars | Jets vs. Dolphins | Lions vs. Packers | Rams vs. Seahawks | Cowboys vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Broncos | Texans vs. Colts | Cardinals vs. 49ers | Patriots vs. Bills | Ravens vs. Bengals | Giants vs. Eagles | Buccaneers vs. Falcons | Vikings vs. Bears | Browns vs. Steelers | Panthers vs. Saints

Lorenzo Reyes: Buccaneers 21, Falcons 20

Even with this game being largely meaningless for Tampa Bay, which may rest starters as it has already clinched its playoff spot, the Falcons have been inconsistent and have lacked explosiveness from their offense, including when rookie Desmond Ridder took over. Atlanta has failed to cover the spread in eight of its last 10. Still, the uncertainty surrounding playing time makes this a risky play.

Safid Deen: Buccaneers 24, Falcons 20

Tom Brady doesn’t want to rest, and the Bucs shouldn’t either. Have you seen them play this season? They need every snap they can take together to tune-up for the playoffs. A win over the Falcons will be a nice boost as well.

Story continues

Richard Morin: Buccaneers 30, Falcons 24

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said the club expected to play its starters despite locking up the NFC South title, a decision for which his players will reward him after an impressive performance in a postseason tune-up.

NFL WEEK 17 SCORES: Steelers beat Ravens in comeback; Jets eliminated from playoff contention

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons: Game predictions, picks, odds