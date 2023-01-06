Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) locked up the NFC South last week while Desmond Ridder's Atlanta Falcons (6-10) have been eliminated from postseason contention.

Will either team play the lion's share of its starters with little on the line in this regular-season finale between a pair of divisional rivals? The game is expected to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Buccaneers vs. Falcons Week 18 game:

Buccaneers at Falcons odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Buccaneers 21, Falcons 20

Even with this game being largely meaningless for Tampa Bay, which may rest starters as it has already clinched its playoff spot, the Falcons have been inconsistent and have lacked explosiveness from their offense, including when rookie Desmond Ridder took over. Atlanta has failed to cover the spread in eight of its last 10. Still, the uncertainty surrounding playing time makes this a risky play.

Safid Deen: Buccaneers 24, Falcons 20

Tom Brady doesn’t want to rest, and the Bucs shouldn’t either. Have you seen them play this season? They need every snap they can take together to tune-up for the playoffs. A win over the Falcons will be a nice boost as well.

Richard Morin: Buccaneers 30, Falcons 24

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said the club expected to play its starters despite locking up the NFC South title, a decision for which his players will reward him after an impressive performance in a postseason tune-up.

