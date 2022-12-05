Tampa Bay in action against Detroit following overtime victory

Detroit Red Wings (12-7-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (15-8-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Detroit Red Wings after the Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime.

Tampa Bay has a 5-2-0 record in Atlantic Division games and a 15-8-1 record overall. The Lightning have a 7-4-0 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Detroit is 12-7-5 overall with a 1-3-2 record in Atlantic Division games. The Red Wings have a +two scoring differential, with 76 total goals scored and 74 given up.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Red Wings won the previous matchup 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 13 goals and 16 assists for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev has two goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has nine goals and 17 assists for the Red Wings. Filip Hronek has scored six goals and added eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).

Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Elmer Soderblom: out (undisclosed), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (hand/wrist), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press