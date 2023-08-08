Tammy Slaton Posts New Filtered Selfies After Speaking Out Against 'Stupid' Critics Last Week: 'It's My Profile'

The '1000-Lb. Sisters' star continues to share edited photos after sounding off on followers who criticized her use of filters on social media

queentammy86/Instagram Tammy Slaton posts more filtered selfies after speaking out on critics of her use of photo filters.

Tammy Slaton continues to post filtered photos on her Instagram profile, sharing a new carousel of selfies after sounding off on followers who criticized her photo editing.

The new batch of 10 selfies came after the 1000-Lb. Sisters star posted an an Instagram Reel on Friday, captioned “Over this stupid filter bull crap." In the reel she addressed her critics.

“I keep seeing everybody say, ‘Stop using filters, stop using filters,’” Slaton, 37, had said. “Listen, I am not trying to be rude, but it’s my profile. And if I like using the filters, I will. And if you got a problem with it?”

She waved goodbye.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Plain and simple, like, it’s my profile. If you’ve got a problem with it?” she repeated, before waving goodbye again and shrugging.

Slaton went on to say that posting photos is a way for her to “show off my hard work.”

Related: Tammy Slaton Proudly Shares ‘Beautiful Photos of Myself Without Filters’ or Oxygen Tube

“Seriously? Like, I don’t get it. I am proud of myself,” Tammy — who has been sharing her weight-loss journey since undergoing bariatric surgery in 2022 — said.

“So what? I use a filter.”

She went on to explain why she uses a filter to edit her selfies. “I don’t like the colorization in my cheeks. All the spots from the sun and the freckles,” Tammy said, pointing to her cheeks.

Tammy doesn't always use filters, though; In May, she posted "six beautiful photos of myself without filters" — or an oxygen tube, following her dramatic weight loss.

But as Tammy pointed out in her most recent Reel, she’s taking a page from Taylor Swift’s book when it comes to the haters: She’s just going to Shake It Off.

Story continues

The reality star shared a video of herself singing along to Swift’s 2014 hit — loudly singing the line “Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate” — from “Shake It Off” before laughing.

It’s been an emotional time for the reality star, whose husband Caleb Willingham, died earlier this summer at age 40.

queentammy86/Instagram Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham met at a rehab center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, in 2022.

Tammy was joined by her family, including sister and co-star Amy Slaton, at his funeral July 30 in Ohio. Tammy wore a black dress and was seen holding a bouquet of flowers as she sat with friends and family of her husband.

The two met at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Ohio, where they got married last November after a brief engagement.

The couple were reportedly estranged at the time of his death, according to Deadline. However, as Tammy told told PEOPLE exclusively at the time, "He was my best friend and I loved him dearly.”

Related: Who Was Tammy Slaton’s Late Husband, Caleb Willingham? All About His Life with the '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star

"When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

The cause of Willingham’s death has not been released.





For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.