Tammy Abraham insists £67m Chelsea return is not on his mind with Roma striker clear on his transfer future

Tammy Abraham has insisted his long-term future remains with Roma after a successful first season with the Italian club.

A £34million move from Chelsea led to the 24-year-old striker winning the Europa Conference League and earning an England recall as he hit 27 goals in the 2021-22 campaign for the Giallorossi.

A rumoured £67m buy-back clause is available for the Blues to re-sign Abraham, with Arsenal also linked in recent months, but the player has outlined his intention to stay in Serie A.

“No,” he told Corriere dello Sport on whether he is contemplating a return to England. “The first day I arrived at Roma I felt at home.

“I'm in no rush to return to the Premier League because here I can express my way of playing. In Italy I feel happy in every respect.

“Believe me, I don't think about the future, but about the present. I focus exclusively on the season that is about to begin, because I want it to be even more rewarding than the first I experienced in Italy.”

When asked if he regretted leaving the Premier League, Abraham was adamant in his response.

“Never, not even for a second,” he added. “Choosing Roma was one of the best decisions I've made in my life.”