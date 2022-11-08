Tamires Vidal discusses lengthy walkout for UFC debut, troubles leaving Brazil

LAS VEGAS – Tamires Vidal made quite an impression in her UFC debut.

The Brazilian bantamweight stopped Ramona Pascual (6-5 MMA, 0-3 UFC) with a flying knee to the body to open up Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 214. It was a stellar finish by Vidal (7-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), which caught the attention of many watching.

Vidal is currently on a six-fight winning streak and only has one professional loss on her record, which came against current UFC fighter Karol Rosa in the regional circuit in Brazil.

Learn more about Vidal and the difficulties she encountered in the leadup to her UFC debut in her post fight interview. You can watch the video above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 214.

List

5 biggest takeaways from UFC Fight Night 214: Early stoppages, title shots and the meaning of records

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie