Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Result 2021 Declared Online, Students Can Check Their Results at dge.tn.gov.in And tnresults.nic.in

New Delhi, August 23: The state Directorate of Government Examinations has declared the Tamil Nadu 10th SSLC Result 2021 on Monday. The results have been uploaded on the official websites. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Class 10 this year can check and download their respective results from official websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. Notably, to pass the examination students must secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks in the subjects. Tamil Nadu HSE Class 12 Results 2021 Declared; Students Can Check Scores on Official Websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations had cancelled the SSLC exams this year. The students will be evaluated using the 80:20 formula. According to this, 80 percent weightage will be given to quarterly or half-yearly exams, and the remaining 20 percent of marks will be calculated on the basis of the attendance in the class during the academic year. Scroll down to know how to check the result. JEE Main 2021 Admit Card For Session 4 Released By NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Here Is How To Check TN SSLC 10th Result 2021 :

Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in

On the home page click on link to SSLC 10th Result 2021

A new page will open

Login by entering required details

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Students are advised to download the result and take a print out of the same for future references. Students are also advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies. The Directorate has already announced the result for Class 12, which was also cancelled this year due to COVID-19. Notably, all the Class 12 students were declared pass.