Tamil Nadu: Socialism weds Mamatha Banerjee in presence of Communism, Leninism

Visual from Socialism and Mamatha Banerjee's wedding in Tamil Nadu's Salem (Photo/ANI)

Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 14 (ANI): After the wedding announcement of a peculiarly named couple drew the attention of many on social media, Socialism tied knot with Mamatha Banerjee on Sunday in Salem district of Tamil Nadu.

Their wedding ceremony took place at Panaimarathupatti in the presence of state CPI president R Mutharasan.

Socialism is the son of Salem Communist Party of India's (CPI) district secretary, A Mohan. He has two brothers named Communism and Leninism.

The couple's wedding invite recently went viral on social media, which said Socialism's brothers, Communism and Leninism, would be in attendance at the wedding.

The viral invite also informed that Leninism's son Marxism would also attend the ceremony.

Although the family wanted the wedding to be a small one, the viral invite had prompted many netizens to shower their blessings on the couple, whose telephone numbers were printed on the invite.

Reacting to the wedding announcement, Joy Bhattacharjya, a Twitter user, wrote: "Hahaha. Socialism marrying Mamata Banerjee has to be the headline of the year."

"Well.. From communism to socialism, that's a welcome change lol:)," another Twitterati said.

Mohan, who is currently the District Secretary of the CPI in Salem, named his three sons after the ideologies. Socialism is his youngest, while Communism is the eldest.

The bride's family members, who are staunch Congress supporters, are related to Mohan and hail from the same village.

The bride was named after the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who began her political innings with the Congress party and now heads the Trinamool Congress. (ANI)