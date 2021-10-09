Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Dies By Suicide After Killing Wife in Tiruvannamalai District As Father-In-Law Defaults Loan Obtained By Him; Case Registered

Tiruvannamalai, October 9: A 41-year-old man allegedly killed his wife before ending his life in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district. The incident took place in a village near the Arni area of the district on Friday. The accused has been identified as C Moorthy. The man killed his wife with a hammer as his father-in-law ailed to repay the loan which Moorthy had arranged by pledging his house and farmland to a farmer.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Moorthy had arranged a loan of few lakh rupees for his father-in-law from a financier by pledging his property seven years ago. The accused’s father-in-law, 62-year-old Ezhumalai, suffered a loss in his business. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Drunk Man Allegedly Kills Wife With Dumbbell in Chengalpattu District; Arrested.

As Ezhumalai did not pay the principal amount and interest on time, this led to a quarrel between Mothy and his wife, Kalaiselvi. The couple was married 17 years ago. They had three children, two daughters and a son. As per the media report, one such quarrel broke out between the two on Friday. Pune Shocker: Man Beats Wife To Death in Yerawada; Arrested.

In a fit of anger, Moorthy hit his wife on her head with the hammer. She died on the spot. Later, the accused died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree in his farmland. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.