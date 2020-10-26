Tamil Nadu reports 2,708 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 26 (ANI): Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 2,708 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths.

The State Health Department said the total count of cases in the state was 7,11,713.

There are 29,268 active cases in the state while 6,71,489 patients have discharged.

"2,708 new COVID19 cases and 32 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu Total cases in the state are now 7,11,713 with 29,268 active cases. 6,71,489 patients have discharged while the death toll stands at 10,956," it said

The death toll in the state stands at 10,956. (ANI)