Tamil Nadu Lockdown Relaxed: What Are the New SOPs? What’s Closed?

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the ongoing lockdown in the state till 14 June, but there will be some relaxations in the restrictions.

Tamil Nadu has been under lockdown since 10 May. Vegetable shops, meat shops, and grocery stores were earlier not allowed to function from 25 May. They will now be permitted to function from 6:00 am to 5:00 pm, alongside some other relaxations in the curbs.

Which shops can now start opening up? What services can operate? Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not.

Which shops can be open?

Standalone departmental stores, vegetables, meat, and fish shops can remain open from 6 am to 5 pm.

Street vendors selling flowers and fruit can function from 6 am to 5 pm.

Slaughterhouses can remain open only for wholesale.

Shops selling electrical goods can function between 6 am and 5 pm

Mechanic shops for repairing two-wheelers and cycles (apart from showrooms) can function from 6 am to 5 pm.

Hardware stores can function from 6 am to 5 pm.

Stationery shops are permitted to function from 6 am to 5 pm.

Which offices are allowed to function?

Government offices can operate with a 30 per cent workforce capacity.

Registration offices are permitted to function with 50 tokens every day.

Which services will be allowed to function?

Housekeeping services are permitted with e-registration.

Electricians, plumbers, computer services and motor technicians can operate from 6 am to 5 pm with e-registration.

What are the restrictions on transport?

Taxis, autos, and rental vehicles can function with e-registration.

