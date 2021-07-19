Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2021 declared: 100% students clear exams; girls outshine boys this year

FP Staff
·3 min read

The result of the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) board or Class 12 has been declared by the Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu today, 19 July.

Students can visit the official websites tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in to check and download their scorecards. However, they will be able to download the provisional mark sheet on 22 July.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 results have been announced by School education minister Mahesh Anbil Poyyamozhi for over 8 lakh students studying on the state board. Poyyamozhi said that no one has scored 600/600.

"Exams will soon be conducted for students who wish to improve their scores and also for other private candidates, the dates will be announced depending on the COVID-19 situation," he added.

As per reports, a total of 8,16,473 students " including 4,35,973 girls and 3,80,500 boys " have passed the exams. The number of girls passing the exam this year is higher than that of boys who have cleared the exams this year. As many 1,656 students who did not attend the classes have been marked absent.

"Students who are not satisfied with their results can appear for a special examination if the situation improves during September or October. This will be treated as final," said the state education minister.

According to News18, this is the first time that the pass percentage has touched 100 percent. All 8 lakh students have passed the exam. Last year the pass percentage was 92.3 percent students had cleared the exam. TN Class 12 exams were canceled earlier due to the COVID-19 second-wave outbreak in the state.

The stream-wise breakup of students who scored between 551 to 600 marks are:

  • Commerce: 8909 students scored between 551 and 600 marks

  • Science: 30,600 students secured between 551-600 marks

  • Arts: 35 students secured between 551-600 marks

According to the Times of India, 30,600 students scored from 551 to 600 marks in the science stream compared to 1,867 students in the previous year. In the commerce stream, 8,909 students scored in the same range compared to 4,437 students. In vocational group, 136 above 551 marks.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results:

Step 1: Open any of the above mentioned official websites

Step 2: Look for the 'HSE(+2) 2020-2021 Result' link on the homepage and open it

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number or registration number and click on Submit

Step 4: The TN class 12 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Check you result

Step 5: Download it. For future reference, take a printout

Here's the direct link: http://tnresults.nic.in/nebdr.htm

Students can also check their results via SMS. They just have to type TNBOARD12 with their registration number, date of birth and send it to the TN board's official numbers including 09282232585 or 09282232585. Students will then get their scorecards as a reply to the SMS.

This year, the pass percentage has touched 100 percent. Last year, 92.3 percent of students had cleared the examinations.

Due to the second wave of coronavirus, Class 12 board exams were cancelled in the state and the results have been prepared on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria. For calculating the final score, a 50:20:30 formula has been taken into consideration. According to this, 50 percent weightage is given to Class 10 scores, 30 percent weightage is given to Class 11 marks while Class 12 internals and practicals got a weightage of 20 percent.

Also See: Tamil Nadu HSC (+2) Result 2021 Updates: More than 30,000 Science students score 551-600 marks; 100% student clear exam

HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2021: Himachal Pradesh Board declares results at hpbose.org; here's how to check

GSEB HSC Result 2021: Gujarat Board to release scores tomorrow; check details at gseb.org

Read more on India by Firstpost.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Collin Morikawa wins in his Open Championship debut

    At the 149th Open Championship, Collin Morikawa kept Jordan Spieth at bay to win his second major of his young career.

  • The most intriguing players available to Seattle in the expansion draft

    Gabriel Landeskog, Vladimir Tarasenko and Carey Price lead a list of intriguing players exposed to the Seattle Kraken ahead this week's expansion draft.

  • Mets manager Luis Rojas ejected after wild first inning error vs. Pirates

    Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker swatted a ball he thought was foul out of play, which led to three Pirates runs on a wild error on Sunday.

  • Jordan Spieth and the what-ifs of the Open Championship

    Jordan Spieth finished second in the Open Championship, but it's hard not to wonder what would have happened if he'd drained some easy putts.

  • Yankees fan who threw ball at Alex Verdugo banned from all MLB stadiums for life

    A Yankees fan threw a ball at Alex Verdugo in the outfield on Saturday night, which prompted Alex Cora to pull his team from the game briefly.

  • Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo asks for cleats to be returned from stolen Jeep

    The Falcons are scheduled to report to training camp next week.

  • Lionel Messi now owns the most-liked sports Instagram photo

    Lionel Messi's photo with the Copa America trophy earned more than 20 million likes.

  • Dave Martinez helps Nationals fans to safety after shooting

    In the chaos after a shooting outside the ballpark, players packed fans into the dugout 'like sardines."

  • Coco Gauff won't compete at Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

    The American tennis sensation announced the news on social media.

  • Leafs acquire Jared McCann from Penguins for prospect, draft pick

    McCann, 25, had 14 goals and 18 assists in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh last season.

  • 'Toronto is one of the best cities in baseball': Blue Jays thrilled to be returning home

    The Toronto Blue Jays have been given the green light to return to Rogers Centre, much to the excitement of Charlie Montoyo and the players.

  • Predators' revamp goes on with trade of Ryan Ellis to Flyers

    Nashville revamped its roster some more Saturday, trading defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.

  • Stars sign Heiskanen to monster 8-year deal

    Miro Heiskanen signed a $67.6 million, eight-year contract with the Dallas Stars on Saturday, a monster deal that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL.

  • Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony to be streamed online in 8 Indigenous languages

    Dorothy Stewart is excited to be among a group of hosts bringing the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to their communities in Indigenous languages. CBC will be providing live online coverage of Friday's opening ceremony in eight Indigenous languages. "It's a privilege and I'm so honoured to be doing this," said Stewart, who will be hosting in Eastern Cree. Stewart, based in Montreal, is the host of the CBC North radio show Winschgaoug which airs across James Bay Cree communities in Quebec. She's been ta

  • Ready or not: Short-handed US basketball roster off to Tokyo

    The U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team has been together for two weeks. There have been six practices. The team played four exhibitions. A pair of roster changes have already been required and the Americans have no idea when three other players will join the team. That's probably not the formula for Olympic success, but ready or not, Tokyo awaits. “It’s a little bit different,” U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said. No, it’s a lot different. Unprecedented, really, just like almost everything else about

  • Dolson's Diary: Pre-Olympic training full of protocols

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wow, it’s been an awesome week of training in Las Vegas getting ready for my first Olympics. USA Basketball has done a great job of making practices feel like a 3-on-3 tournament. There’s music playing, which is just like the real thing. It’s definitely fun playing those tournament games and having a really fun atmosphere. It was really cool that when we got there, they had giant banners with our faces on them. It was a special moment for me. At times it’s hard to believe that t

  • LEADING OFF: MLB home run leader Ohtani on mound at Oakland

    A look at what's happening around the majors on today: ___ HIS TURN Major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch for the Angels in his first outing since tossing a perfect first inning in the All-Star Game. The two-way star hit his 34th home run Sunday in a 7-4 loss to Seattle. Ohtani (4-1, 3.49 ERA) is scheduled to start when Los Angeles begins a six-game road trip in Oakland. NO DERBY DOWNER Some players have declined to participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby over the years b

  • Canada pays for conceding a goal in the first minute, beaten 1-0 by U.S. at Gold Cup

    KANSAS CITY — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter summed up his team's game as an amazing start followed by "a lot of suffering." But the pain was all Canada's when the final whistle blew Sunday, beaten 1-0 by their North American rival after conceding a goal 20 seconds in its final preliminary-round game at the Gold Cup. The Canadian men found their way back into the game after Shaq Moore's opening goal but were unable to breach the U.S. defence despite having the edge in play as the match wore on. Cana

  • The Rush: COVID enters the Olympic village, Messi’s record-setting post

    Two athletes from South Africa are the first to test positive in the Olympic village, Messi sets a social media record, Texas A&M athletes get the bag, and Space Jams tops the box office

  • Torres, Odor homer to back Taillon as Yanks beat Red Sox 9-1

    NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres and Rougned Odor homered to back another strong start from Jameson Taillon as the depleted New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-1 on Sunday night. Playing without All-Star slugger Aaron Judge and five of his teammates who also tested positive for COVID-19 recently, the Yankees won their second straight against rival Boston after dropping the first seven meetings this year. New York won two of three in a series originally set for four games before Thursday's schedu