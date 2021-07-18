Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2021 To Be Declared Tomorrow; Know Where And How to Check Scores

Chennai, July 18: The Tamil Nadu state education board class 12 results will be declared on Monday, i.e. July 19. Students can check the result on the official websites of the TN board - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu, is expected to announce the results of the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) board at 11 am on Monday. Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2021: MPBSE Declares Results Online at mpbse.nic.in, 100% Pass Percentage Recorded; Know How to Check & Download.

Candidates need to score 35 marks in each subject. In subjects with 70 marks in theory, candidates need to secure at least 15 marks. However, there is no minimum requirement in practical exams. There are a total of six subjects. Notably, the exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kerala SSLC Result 2021: DHSE Class 10 Results Declared at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.nic.in; Know How to Check Grades.

Here Are Steps to Check The Results:

Candidates are required to visit official websites - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link for checking the TN class 12 result.

Enter your login details - roll number and date of birth details.

Click on Submit.

The result will be declared on the screen.

Download the result.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the result for future reference. The results will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by students in class 10, class 11 and marks in the class internal exams. According to reports, 50 percent weightage will be given to marks obtained in class 10, 30 percent will be given to class 12 internal assessment and 20 percent to marks obtained in class 11 final exams.