Tamil Nadu: Alcoholic Man Hacked to Death by Wife In Front of Children

Chennai, July 31: A 29-year-old woman surrendered before the police after killing her husband in front of her two children. The incident took place in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram on Thursday night. The accused, identified as Raziya, hacked Nowshath to death allegedly over his drunken behaviour. After committing the crime, Raziya reached the local police station and admitted to killing her husband. Tamil Nadu Woman Kills Man Who Tries to Rape Her, Police Let Her Go Without Charges.

Nowshath, who was an autorickshaw driver, married Raziya 15 years ago. They have a nine-year-old daughter and six-year-old son. An alcoholic, Nowshath had been harassing Raziya for money for the past couple of months, according to a report by TOI. Nowshath would spend his earning on buying liquor, while Raziya was running the family doing menial jobs, the report added. Tamil Nadu Professor, Accused of Sexually Harassing Students, Arrested by Police.

Nowshath would often come home in drunken state and physically abuse Raziya and the children. In her statement, Raziya said Nowshath came home in inebriated state on Thursday night and picked up a fight with her. He allegedly took a butcher's knife and ran after Raziya who then locked herself inside the bathroom. Nowshath kept banging on the door asking her to come out. Meanwhile, the two kids woke up from their sleep and started crying.

Unable to bear the banging on the door, Raziya said she came out and pushed Nowshath down. She then snatched the knife from him and hacked him to death. "To ensure the children were safe, she sent them to neighbours’ homes until Nowshath cooled down," a police officer was quoted as saying. Police registered a case against Raziya and sent her to jail. Nowshath's body was sent to the Kancheepuram government hospital for post-mortem.