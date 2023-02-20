Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) Market to Surpass US$ 978.6 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, global Tamiflu (oseltamivir phosphate) market is estimated to be valued at US$ 889.2 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) Market:

Increasing prevalence of influenza

The Tamiflu (oseltamivir phosphate) is used to treat various diseases such as influenza A, influenza B, and others. According to the Families Fighting Flu Organization: February 9, 2022, globally, it is estimated that approximately 1 billion people are infected by seasonal influenza. Out of which, approximately 3 to 5 million people have severe case of flu each year. According to the same source, it is estimated that, globally, approximately 290,000 – 650,000 deaths occur due to flu each year.

Global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) Market Cross Sectional Analysis:

In drug type segment, generic sub-segment is dominant in North America region due to increasing approvals of generic version of Tamiflu in the U.S. market. For instance, in January 2022, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, subsidiary of Strides Pharma Science Limited, announced that the company received approval for Oseltamivir Phosphate for Oral Suspension, 6 mg/mL from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (USFDA). The product is equivalent to Tamiflu for Oral Suspension, 6 mg/mL, which was manufactured by Roche.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global Tamiflu (oseltamivir phosphate) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period. Due to increasing adoption of over-the-counter rights to Tamiflu by key players in the market. For instance, in 2019, Sanofi S.A., signed an agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, for the exclusive over-the-counter (OTC) rights to Tamiflu for the prevention and treatment of influenza or flu in the US. Under this agreement, Sanofi S.A. will be responsible for leading U.S. FDA negotiations for the OTC switch followed by marketing, distribution of Tamiflu OTC in the U.S.

Among dosage form, capsule sub-segment is dominant due to the increasing number of key players offering oseltamivir phosphate for the treatment of influenza A, influenza B, and others. For instance, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited is currently offering oseltamivir phosphate capsules for the treatment of acute, uncomplicated influenza A and B in patients 2 weeks of age and older who have been symptomatic for no more than 48 hours.

On the basis of distribution channel, online Pharmacies segment is expected to hold dominant position over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2020, Amazon launched online pharmacy in the U.S. which offers oseltamivir phosphate drugs online. According to the article published in National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), 2021, in the U.S., approximately 60% of the patients prefer to order medicines from online pharmacy.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global Tamiflu (oseltamivir phosphate) market include F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., NATCO Pharma Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., LUPIN Limited, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Zydus Cadila, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Mylan N.V., and Hetero Group.

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate)  Market, By Drug Type:

    • Branded

    • Generic

  • Global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) Market, By Dosage Form:

    • Capsules

    • Suspension

  • Global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) Market By Indication:

    • Influenza A

    • Influenza B

    • Swine Flu (H1N1 Influenza A)

  • Global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) Market By Distribution Channel:

    • Hospital Pharmacies

    • Retail Pharmacies

    • Online Pharmacies

  • Global Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) Market, By Region:

    • North America

      • By Country:

        • U.S.

        • Canada

    • Latin America

      • By Country:

        • Brazil

        • Mexico

        • Argentina

        • Rest of Latin America

    • Europe

      • By Country:

        • Germany

        • U.K.

        • France

        • Italy

        • Spain

        • Russia

        • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • By Country

        • China

        • India

        • Japan

        • Australia

        • South Korea

        • ASEAN

        • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Middle East

      • By Country:

        • GCC

        • Israel

        • Rest of Middle East

    • Africa

      • By Country/Region:

        • South Africa

        • Central Africa

        • North Africa

