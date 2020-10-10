Tamera Mowry-Housley and Twin Sister Tia Haven't Seen Each Other in 6 Months

Araya Diaz/WireImage Tamera and Tia Mowry

The Mowry sisters are ready for a reunion after being apart for more than six months — the longest they've gone without seeing one another.

Speaking in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tamera Mowry-Housley said that she and her twin Tia Mowry haven't been together in person since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic took hold in the U.S. in March.

"I live in Napa and then there was a surge in L.A., and right when we were actually going to head up there, there was a surge in L.A. and it wasn't wise for all of us to go there," Tamera, 42, explained. "We were going to meet up, [Tia’s] working on Family Reunion and the time, it didn't work. But I know for a fact when we see each other we're just, we're gonna cry."

Tamera added to the outlet that to stay connected, her family has bi-weekly get-togethers online.

View photos

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock Tamera and Tia Mowry

RELATED: Tamera Mowry-Housley Says Zumba Has Boosted Her Mental and Physical Health During the Pandemic

"Every two weeks, we Zoom each other and we have happy hour," the mother of two shared. "We have a glass of wine, we talk about what's been happening."

While Tamera said that she and Tia "text almost every other day," there's "something about visually seeing your loved one, but there's something even better, obviously, just the human connection and touch – and hug and I just I can't wait to do that."

Ahead of World Mental Health Day on Saturday, Tamera recently told PEOPLE that exercise has helped keep her spirits up during the ongoing pandemic.

View photos

Tia Mowry/ Instagram Tamera and Tia Mowry

RELATED: Tamera Mowry-Housley on Sister, Sister's Legacy: 'We Definitely Hit Gold With That'

"Exercise and moving my body really helped me mentally once the pandemic was upon us," she said. "When we all had to be quarantined for so long, I really discovered the importance of diving back into exercising now that I had the time."

"I'm a huge believer in making lemonade out of lemons, so I wanted to use the time wisely," added Tamera, who has partnered with Zumba to encourage everyone to make time for a mental and physical break. "I discovered that when I worked out and when I moved my body, I felt better. I felt better about myself — not only physically but mentally."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.