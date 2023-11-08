Tamera Mowry-Housley Honors Niece Who Died in 2018 Mass Shooting: 'We Think of You Daily'

Alaina Housley was one of 12 people who died after a gunman opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, on Nov. 7, 2018

Tamera Mowry-Housley is paying tribute to her niece on the five-year anniversary of her death.

Alaina Housley was one of 12 people who died after a gunman opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, on Nov. 7, 2018.

To honor her memory, the Sister, Sister alum shared a black-and-gray image of Alaina on Instagram next to a message that read, "We think of you daily. We miss you immensely. We love you. Forever. 🕊️🪽🙏🏽 @alainasvoicefoundation."

At the time of the tragedy, the actress and her husband, Adam Housley, searched for information about their niece on social media before releasing a statement notifying the public about Alaina’s death.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks. Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time," their statement read.

Mowry-Housley also opened up about their close relationship in a post on Instagram.

“I was blessed to know you ever since you were 5. You stole my heart. I will miss our inside jokes, us serenading at the piano. Thank you for being patient with me learning how to braid your hair, and I will never forget our duet singing the national anthem at Napa’s soccer game," the post read.

While marking the six-month anniversary of her death, Mowry-Housley opened up about the impact Alaina had on her children — son Aden, 10, and daughter Ariah, 8 — whom she shares with her husband.

"I randomly envision hearing your voice and holding Aden and Ariah’s hands like you did. I wish you were here to see my children grow, and for us to see the woman you were to become. I’ll have to accept we have a warrior of an angel watching over us now," she wrote on Instagram.



President Joe Biden also recognized the tragedy's five-year anniversary on Tuesday by issuing a press statement expressing that the country "has been devastated by an epidemic of gun violence again and again."

"Today, our hearts are with all the victims and survivors of the Thousand Oaks attack, and those who are grieving the loved ones they lost five years ago. May we honor their memories by turning our heartbreak into action and ending our nation’s gun violence epidemic once and for all," the statement added.

