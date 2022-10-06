Tamera Mowry-Housley Addresses Twin Tia Mowry's Split From Cory Hardrict

TV personality Tamera Mowry-Housley has opened up about how she, unsurprisingly, is supporting Tia Mowry after the twin announced her separation from husband Cory Hardrict.

During a Wednesday appearance on NBC to promote her new memoir, “You Should Sit Down for This,” Mowry-Housley said that her sister is “strong.”

“I support her. So whatever she wants, the Mowrys have her back,” she told the hosts of “Today With Hoda & Jenna,” adding that her twin is still trying to “process it all” in private.

“As a sister, I’m just going to respect that.”

Mowry posted a statement to Instagram on Tuesday announcing the split, shortly after TMZ reported that she had filed for divorce. The couple, who share son Cree, age 11, and daughter Cairo, 4, had begun dating over two decades ago. They wed in 2008.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” read the statement from the “Family Reunion” actor. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

Tamera Mowry-Housley (left) and Tia Mowry arrive at an awards event on Dec. 4, 2014, in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Angela Weiss via Getty Images)

The twin sisters rose to fame after starring in the hit sitcom “Sister, Sister,” which ran from 1994 to 1999. From there, they appeared together in TV movies such as 2000′s “Seventeen Again” and 2005′s “Twitches.”

Mowry then memorably played character Melanie Barnett in the beloved TV series “The Game,” which first aired in 2006. Mowry-Housley was an original co-host of the Daytime Emmy-winning talk show “The Real,” serving on its panel from 2013 to 2020. The sisters also appeared together on the reality show “Tia & Tamera,” which first aired in 2011.

Hardrict, who is an actor as well, shared in a 2015 interview with GlobalGrind that he first met Mowry at a bus stop in downtown Los Angeles before getting his first big break in the TV and film industry.

“Her sister and her drove by. They saw me waiting. They asked me to give me a ride,” he said at the time. “I was just, like, embarrassed. ... [They] gave me a ride, and we were friends ever since.”

Fans expressed sadness online that the couple decided to end their 14-year marriage, with some social media users speculating that Hardrict may have been unfaithful.

“Cory nooooo. Don’t fumble Tia!!!” wrote one Instagram commenter, according to a screenshot published in People.

The “All American: Homecoming” actor reportedly shot down that suggestion by responding, “Lies!”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

