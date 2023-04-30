Tamarind rice — and reflections on family — in Madhu Garikaparthi's Yellowknife kitchen

Madhu Garikaparthi, right, holds a bag full of green chili peppers that her husband Satish Garikaparthi recently brought back to Yellowknife from a trip to Winnipeg. (Marc Winkler/CBC - image credit)

Some people who go on trips bring back little souvenirs for their families. Madhu Garikaparthi's husband brings back green chili peppers — two and a half kilos of them.

"They won't last long, really," said Madhu. "We are very careful to make them last as long as possible."

Her family processes them and stores them in airtight containers, where they stay good for a couple months. They're an important ingredient for many Indian dishes — and a tough ingredient to get in large quantities in Yellowknife.

Madhu grows some as well, as a backup supply.

But the meal Madhu and her mother, Sujata Kolisetty, were making on April 21 when they welcomed the CBC's Marc Winkler into their kitchen was something else altogether: Chinthapandu Pulihora, also known as tamarind rice.

It's a comfort food, Madhu explained, and something you might expect to eat during a festival like Diwali, or after a wedding.

Marc Winkler/CBC

"Whenever you do a celebration, this is a must," she added.

"It doesn't matter [if] you do 100 per cent of the other traditional stuff, you still have to do this — because without this, your celebration is not complete."

Madhu, who has lived in Canada for more than 20 years, recently brought her parents over from Andhra Pradesh in southeast India to live with her in Yellowknife. Both in their 70s, her parents arrived last summer.

Recipe for Chinthapandu Pulihora (tamarind rice)

Pulihora powder (we keep the powder prepared ahead and store it)

1 cup of white sesame seeds

1/4 cup of coriander seeds

1/4 cup of chana dal

1/2 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

1/2 teaspoon peppercorns

2 dried red chili

Dry-roast all the ingredients and grind.

Tamarind pulp — soak in warm water for half an hour and extract thick pulp.

Instructions:

Cook 1 cup of rice and keep aside.

In small pan, heat 1 tbsp oil. Add 1 tsp each of mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Add a few cashew nuts and a pinch of asafoetida. Add a sprig of curry leaves and 2 pinches of turmeric powder.

Story continues

When the ingredients are medium roasted, add 2 tbsp of tamarind pulp. Add salt to taste.

Once the pulp is cooked, add 2 tbsp of the pre-ground pulihora powder. Stir the contents well and mix with the cooked rice.

Let it sit for an hour so the rice can absorb the sauce.

She said she and her husband, Satish Garikaparthi, always wanted her parents to come, but they'd hesitated to leave Andhra Pradesh. Now that they're here, they have plenty to keep them busy: her mother Sujata spends her time doing a wealth of arts and crafts, when she isn't cooking, and her father SatyaNarayana Murthy Kolisetty keeps busy reading books and meditating.

Sujata meditates, too, waking up at 3 a.m. to do so — a practice she has done for Madhu's whole life.

Speaking in Telugu, translated by Madhu, Sujata said she lived all her life in Andhra Pradesh. Her house back in India was full of greenery, flowers and birds — "like a paradise," Madhu noted.

Marc Winkler/CBC

"She fondly remembers but never misses her home," Madhu said.

For Madhu, being back with her parents after decades of living so far away brings two particular delights: she can act like a daughter again, and Sujata has taken over much of the cooking — a task Madhu hates doing.

"I was mom of the house — now, she's mom of the house," she explained. "She cooks all the traditional foods. My cooking is YouTube. But she has authentic, traditional recipes that came from her mom ... so there's definitely a difference in flavour."

There's also a huge sense of relief to have her parents close by, and Madhu and Satish's daughter is excited to have her grandparents living with them.

"I used to talk to my mom every day, sometimes twice a day ... but I was never sure how they were really doing," Madhu explained. Visiting them used to take a 36-hour journey.

"My daughter is very excited to have the experience of having a grandpa and grandma at home. And she started to really learn Telugu."

Marc Winkler/CBC

Satish, Madhu's husband, said the integration of family and culture is important for many immigrants — and having family around makes a big difference in their lives. Madhu's parents are the only parents he has now, as both of his parents have passed away.

He said they're fortunate and thankful to have Madhu's parents spending time with them.

"When you ask how [we] feel? [We] feel complete. The family picture is complete," he said.

"You go home and look forward to spending time with mom and dad. And that is the whole purpose and meaning of life."

This article is part of a series from CBC producer Marc Winkler, who is meeting new Canadians and their families in their kitchens to cook a meal together.