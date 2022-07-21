Tamara Ecclestone says life will never be the same after ‘haunting’ £25 million jewellery heist

Tamara Ecclestone is the subject of a new BBC documentary investigating the biggest home burglary in British history (BBC / Evening Standard )

TV host and Formula One heiress Tamara Ecclestone has described how she no longer feels safe in her own home after the notorious £25 million jewellery heist at her mansion in 2019.

A BBC Three documentary airing on Thursday night explores how thieves behind the burglary have been jailed but the ring leader Ljubomir Radosavljevic still remains at large.

“We don’t have the answers that we really do want and it’s frustrating that we don’t know,” Ms Ecclestone said.

”They are disgusting. Now I have seen their faces it is kind of haunting, in a way.

“Knowing that kind of person has been roaming around your house and helping themselves to my most treasured valuable possessions is just a horrible feeling. I feel like I can’t get those faces now out of my mind.

“Definitely our lives will never be the same because there is always worry about the one thing I never used to worry about - which was being safe in this house.”

(ES Composite)

The daughter of former Formula One Group CEO Bernie Ecclestone had been holidaying in Lapland with her husband Jay Rutland and their daughter Sophia in December 2019 when their mansion in West London was targeted.

In total around 450 different items were stolen mostly from her dressing room.

Jugoslav Jovanovic, Alessandro Maltese, and Alessandro Donati were sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison at Isleworth Crown Court in November last year.

Ms Ecclestone recounts being shown a photo of a woman wearing one of her pieces, gifted to her by her husband for her birthday.

“It makes it feel very real seeing something that belongs to you actually on someone else and not being able to get it back…it just seems really unfair and wrong.”

The group carried out raids at multiple celebrity homes, including former Chelsea FC midfielder and manager Frank Lampard and the late Leicester City FC owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Who Stole Tamara Ecclestone’s Diamonds? Airs on BBC Three at 9pm on Thursday.