All About Tamar Braxton's Son Logan Vincent Herbert

Tamar Braxton welcomed her son in 2013 with her then-husband Vincent Herbert

Mediapunch/Shutterstock Tamar Braxton and her son Logan Vincent Herbert at the 'Black Panther' screening during the Pan African Film Festival on Feb. 14, 2018.

Tamar Braxton is a doting mom to her son Logan Vincent Herbert.

The “Love and War” singer and her then-husband, Vincent Herbert, welcomed their son on June 6, 2013. A year after his birth, Braxton reflected on the beauty of raising her child.

“I had no idea I would love motherhood. I thought that I didn’t want [any] kids,” she told PEOPLE in February 2014. “I almost missed out on the best thing that ever happened to me.”

After nine years of marriage, Braxton and Herbert announced their split in 2017. At the time, her rep told PEOPLE that Logan's "well-being during this extremely unfortunate process is most important." Braxton is currently engaged to JR Robinson.

In September 2023, Braxton's proud son shared a video of his mom singing The National Anthem at an NFL game. “That’s my mom, that’s my mom right there,” Logan cheered from the sidelines.

Here’s everything to know about Tamar Braxton’s son, Logan Vincent Herbert.

He was born in June 2013

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Tamar Braxton and her son Logan Vincent Herbert attend the premiere of "Finding Dory" on June 8, 2016, in Hollywood, California.

Braxton broke the news of Logan's birth on June 6, 2013, via X (formerly Twitter). “Friends, he’s finally here,” she wrote alongside a photo of a large blue teddy bear and an “it’s a boy” balloon.

Braxton and Vincent knew the sex of their child before the birth but chose to keep it private because they struggled to conceive.

“Vince and I [were] told we were going to have fertility problems — it was a lot of information — so we had to get comfortable with the fact that it happened on its own,” Braxton told PEOPLE at the time. “We decided [not to announce] until we were both really okay with it — that’s why we waited."

Ten days after his birth, the former talk show host announced Logan's name in a now-deleted Instagram post, per Essence.

He hasn't always liked his mom’s singing

When he was younger, Braxton explained that little Logan didn’t particularly enjoy it when she belted out her award-winning tunes.

“He doesn’t [care for] singing that much,” the "Pieces" singer told PEOPLE in 2014. “When I was pregnant with him, I recorded my album and he used to ball up real hard. And he does the same thing — just stares at me, like, ‘What are you doing?' ”

He wanted his mom to get glammed up when she came to his school

Tamar Braxton Instagram Tamar Braxton and her son Logan Vincent Herbert at Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios.

During a March 2023 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Braxton revealed that Logan had devised some rules for her visit to his school.

“Before he got out of the car, he said, ‘So you know when you come read for the class I need you to put your wig on and put some makeup on,‘ “ Braxton explained, prompting a shocked look from host Jennifer Hudson and laughter from the audience. “I’m coming to read y’all a book, y’all are not getting no concert. I came in sweats and a ponytail," she joked.

He has his own Instagram account

Logan has over 30,000 followers on Instagram. Posting under the handle @loganland8, he calls his fans “Logan Landers” and often shares unboxings and food and gaming opinions.

In October 2020, he posted a video and photo on his account of him and Braxton taking a walk on the sand. "My favorite place is the beach with my Best friend mommy," he captioned the post.

Braxton dedicated one of her Dancing with the Stars performances to him

Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Tamar Braxton and Val Chmerkovskiy on 'Dancing With the Stars' in 2015

In 2015, Braxton was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. During one week’s performance, she dedicated her dance to Logan and her then-husband Vince. The performance earned her straight nines, an impressive score on the competition show.

“You reached into my soul with that dance,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba said with tears in her eyes. “This was such an incredible performance.”

“I just wanted to do a great job so Vince could have this memory for the rest of his life,” Braxton told PEOPLE after the performance. “I wrote the song for him and my son, so I’m just really glad he can have a memory like this. It’s something he’ll never forget.”

He has celebrated his mom's success

To celebrate his mom's 10th-anniversary tour of her second solo studio album Love and War in 2023, Logan recorded a sweet video honoring her achievements.

“Hello, mom. I am so happy for you that it’s your first day of tour,” he began. “I can’t imagine what you’re going to do for the 20-year anniversary.”

Chanting “Tamar is the GOAT [Greatest Of All Time],” Logan went on to say how proud he was of his mom.

He wants his mom to be “happy”

Paras Griffin/Getty Tamar Braxton and Jeremy "JR" Robinson attend Bishop William Murphy's 50th birthday celebration at Riverside EpiCenter on Aug. 4, 2023, in Austell, Georgia.

After announcing that they were “no longer together” in October 2023, Braxton and her fiancé, JR Robinson, rekindled their relationship in December 2023 and got engaged for the second time.

Prior to their break, Braxton appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and explained that Logan wanted her to be “happy” with Robinson.

"I think ultimately, our kids want to see us happy, and I definitely want to have a husband and I hope that he has kids, so we can have a blended family," she said. "I think that he's [Logan's] attracted to that as well."

