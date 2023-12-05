Tamar Braxton's Ex JR Robinson Says They're Back Together and He's 'Committed to Loving' Her 'Forever'

Robinson previously announced that the couple called off their engagement in October after he popped the question during the season 1 finale of 'Queens Court' in July

Paras Griffin/Getty Tamar Braxton and Jeremy "JR" Robinson attend Bishop William Murphy's 50th birthday celebration at Riverside EpiCenter on August 4, 2023 in Austell, Georgia

Tamar Braxton and Jeremy “JR” Robinson have rekindled their relationship after calling off their engagement in October.

Robinson reflected on his shortcomings and the steps he’s taken to become a better partner while announcing the couple’s reconciliation in a lengthy post shared to Instagram on Monday.

"How deep is your love? How deep is the connection that God provided the way for? How do you handle adversity, heartbreak and healing?” he captioned a series of selfies with the Family Values alum. “Well, I can testify that love hurts, love is beautiful and love is God's gift to our hearts.”

The attorney continued by sharing rhetorical questions about “sacrifice” and perseverance when it comes to love. "Are we willing to set aside our own egos to protect what is still left of our love?"

"Lots of questions,” Robinson wrote. “But the answer is: I had to fight hard to push past the hurt, and past my own ego, because God kept bringing me back to how much I love @tamarbraxton - and yet, I still needed to heal to see the beauty of our love.”

When their relationship ended, he admitted he felt “angry” and “took advantage of people who were ultimately trying to take advantage of me” during their separation.

“Hurt people, hurt people," he added. “And for that, I take accountability for wanting her to feel some of my pain.”

Nathan Bolster/PEACOCK Tamar Braxton and Jeremy "JR" Robinson on 'Queens Court'

Robinson said the person he “really just hurt” in the “long run” was himself, and he needed to heal from his past traumas. Now that he has, the Queens Court alum has no plans to “shy away” from “sharing and being accountable for my high’s and my lows.”

“While I was healing I couldn’t possibly want to be with anyone else, but I’m sure people can resonate with also not wanting to be alone,” he continued. “For anyone that I hurt, I’m sorry. I’m grateful that God saw fit to protect what was truly made for me and that we were able to find our way back to love.”

Robinson added, “I am incredibly touched by how much [Braxton] fought for me! I’m committed to loving this woman forever and I appreciate all the love and support that have come from our family, friends and supporters!”

Braxton’s rep did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Prince Williams/Wireimage Tamar Braxton

On Oct. 2, Robinson announced that he and Braxton were no longer together after getting engaged on the first season finale of Queens Court, which aired in March.

"So many questions. So many assumptions. I want to answer all that I can with respect,” he wrote in a statement on his Instagram Story. “Yes, Tamar and I are no longer together. I ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy & being a better person.”

The attorney refused to divulge details of the split, saying, “What happened and why - that's our private place.”

A source later told PEOPLE that the split was Braxton's decision.

"There’s been a lot of drama, but the hope is that the nail isn’t all the way in the coffin for them. She needs time," the source said. "The ball is in her court. She’s in a good mental state and has a great village around her and supporting her through this."



