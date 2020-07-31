Tamar Braxton and WE tv Cut Ties (EXCLUSIVE)

Tamar Braxton and WE tv are officially cutting ties, following Braxton’s call out of the network over its “excessive and unfair” work demands.

In a new statement from WE tv obtained by Variety, the network says it “will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network.” The decision comes just one day after Braxton laid out allegations that the network “betrayed…overworked, and underpaid” her.

This means that her “Braxton Family Values” series and the upcoming project “Get Ya Life!” will likely no longer continue at the network.

“Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade. As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best,” reads the WE tv statement.

In an Instagram post yesterday, Braxton also made a series of damning remarks about the reality TV industry in general, which she has been a prominent part of for the last decade. Earlier this week, WE tv announced its decision to delay its upcoming “Get Ya Life!” series which centers around Braxton, due to its “concern is for (Braxton’s) recovery and well-being.”

Braxton was taken to hospital on July 16, after LAPD responded to an emergency call from her Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles. In a lengthy Instagram post, Braxton says she is now “on an irreversible path to healing.”

