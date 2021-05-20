Tamar Braxton and Tamera Mowry-Housley Share Sweet Exchange Years After The Real Drama

Johnny Louis/Getty Images; Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Tamar Braxton and Tamera Mowry-Housley appear to be on good terms.

Last week, Mowry-Housley, 42, and her former The Real co-host Adrienne Houghton got together for the first time amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Set to the tune of James Taylor's "You've Got a Friend," Houghton posted a video to Instagram of herself and her pal embracing outside in a giant hug.

"You've got a friend ... forever. my #wcw @tameramowrytwo," Houghton, 37, captioned the clip. "Going from seeing you everyday to not seeing you for a whole year. wow... i missed your face! love you amiga."

In the comment section, Braxton, 44 — who also once starred on the daytime talk show series with the two women — left a broken heart emoji, a teary-eyed face and a regular heart emoji, which prompted Mowry-Housley to reply, "hi Tay Tay!!!! I miss youuuuu," with a sad face emoji.

Braxton replied "I miss you too…& so much" with an array of other emojis.

The conversation came as a surprise to fans following the drama surrounding Braxton's exit from The Real in 2016. After leaving the series, Braxton accused Mowry-Housley and Houghton — as well as fellow co-hosts Jeannie Mai and Loni Love — of being the reason why she was let go from the show.

At the time, a source close to the show told PEOPLE that "none of the co-hosts had anything to do with the decision. There was no conspiracy, and no one was trying to stab her in the back."

"The Real and Tamar Braxton have mutually decided that Tamar will not be continuing with the show for its upcoming third season. She will be leaving in order to concentrate on her solo career," read a prior release from the show. "Everyone associated with The Real appreciates Tamar's efforts and the contributions she has made to the show's success, and we wish her all the best for the future."

In the comment section, fans also applauded Braxton and Mowry-Housley's interaction. Many were thrilled to see the two back on good terms. "The comments I did not know I needed today ❤️ We all know the love and bond between you guys was genuine 🥺 Be blessed ❤️," one Instagram user wrote.

Season 7 of The Real will premiere on September 21, hosted by Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and newcomer Garcelle Beauvais.

In July 2020, Mowry-Housley announced she would be moving on from the award-winning daytime talk show. The Sister, Sister star had been an anchor since the series premiered in 2013.

"For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real," she began her statement on Instagram. "The friendships that I've made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I've had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better."