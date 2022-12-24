Tamar Braxton Hospitalized With Flu: “I Could Not Breathe”

Tamar Braxton is sharing news of her recent hospitalization for a severe case of the flu. In an Instagram post, Braxton revealed she was rushed to the hospital by ambulance in need of oxygen because she could not breathe. Braxton said it was surprising because she became severely ill just a day after spending time with friends and doing some Christmas shopping.

In her post, the singer/actor shared photos of herself ahead of getting sick along with images of herself in the hospital. She also mentioned that she has no idea how she contracted the virus.

She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, but says she is “completely isolate” and is urging her fans to stay safe.

Braxton starred in and executive produced Braxton Family Values on WE tv. She was most recently seen in a major recurring role on BET+’s Kingdom Business.

“This isn’t an attention post… this is an ATTENTION post.. literally I was with my best friends @normankgyamfi and @wardellmalloy shopping and doing Christmas fun sht and the VERY NEXT DAY I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE, needed oxygen cause I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!! I was taken to @northsidehosp and was met by the BEST nurses and doctors including @therealdrjackie to find out what’s wrong… yall, I have the FLU 🤦🏽‍♀️ and let me tell u it’s worse than COVID in my opinion… I’m on 5 different medications 😩..please be careful.. I wasn’t around a lot people and have NO IDEA where it came from.. enjoy y’all holiday AT HOME.. u don’t want this🤦🏽‍♀️ .. oh yeah I’m completely isolated cause it’s hella contagious 😷 I love y’all for real ❤️”

